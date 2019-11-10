

Sophie Bray celebrates her hat-trick with team mates. Credit Peter Smith



In-form East Grinstead made it three consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory over Clifton Robinsons in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Lydia McDonnell opened the scoring for East Grinstead against a Clifton Robinsons team that had also won back-to-back games.



Sophie Bray found the net three times in the second half to take her season’s tally to 6, giving East Grinstead an eventual 4-0 win.



Aside from Surbiton perfect eight-game winning streak, East Grinstead are the division’s in-form team with three wins in a row after having failed to win any of their first five matches.



GB ace Giselle Ansley returned from international duty and helped save face for Surbiton with a draw looking likely against Buckingham.



Buckingham’s Kitty Higgins cancelled out Emily Guckian’s opener for Surbiton who went back into the lead just four minutes later thanks to Erica Sanders.



Ansley extended Surbiton’s lead and despite Lottie Porter cutting the deficit back to 3-2, Surbiton held on for maximum points.



Holcombe leapfrogged Buckingham into third place with a strong second half showing against Beeston.



Candice Manuel, Joanne Westwood and Olivia Wilde all found the net for Holcombe in their 3-0 home victory.



Elsewhere, Joanna Leigh scored a brace to keep Hampstead & Westminster in the race for the title with a 2-0 win over bottom side Bowdon Hightown.



Loughborough Students took all three points as Alice Rolfe scored the only goal of the game against University of Birmingham.



Investec Division 1 North



Early Goals from Carys Gordon and Kathryn Mee helped Swansea beat Gloucester City 2-1 in the Investec Women’s Division One, and cement their spot at the top of the table.



Gordon struck in the opening minute, and although Hannah Sanderson pulled one back for the visitors after 15 minutes, Mee’s 20th minute penalty corner strike put the home side ahead.



The University of Durham are second in the table after a 3-1 win over Olton & West Warwicks. Sally Walton had put the visitors ahead on 17 minutes, but the North East outfit hit back with goals on 53 minutes from Emma Mcintyre, 64 minutes from Kerry-Anne Hastings and 69 minutes from Helena Youmans.



Elsewhere, Ben Rhydding and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw, while Belper versus Brooklands-Poynton was postponed because of a flooded pitch.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon maintained their 100% winning record with a 4-0 victory over bottom side St Albans in the Investec Women’s Division One South.



Eliza Brett and Fiona Burnet gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at half time. Rosie Pickersgill extended that advantage on 64 minutes before Georgie Blackwood netted the game’s final goal only two minutes later.



Harleston Magpies went level on points with opponents Cambridge City with a 2-0 win. Charlotte Harrison and Cherry Seaborn’s second half strikes keep Harleston fourth and within touch of the play-off spots.



Elsewhere, Reading lost ground to leaders Wimbledon after Sevenoaks held them to a 1-1 draw, while Isca beat Slough 2-0 and Trojans also won 2-0 at home to Canterbury.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham squeezed past Doncaster 3-2 to remain top of the table with a 100% winning record in the Investec Women’s Conference North.



Despite falling two goals behind, Doncaster equalised in the 52nd minute after scoring only three minutes before. However, Lily Wolstenholme struck for Nottingham ten minutes from time with what would be the deciding goal.



Vicky Woolford scored two goals from the penalty spot to help Sutton Coldfield earn a 4-2 away victory at Wakefield. Emma McCabe and Susan Wood also scored for the Midlands outfit.



Investec Conference East



Barnes closed the gap to within a point of league leaders Wimbledon 2s in the Investec Women’s Conference East with a 3-0 victory over Broxbourne.



Triona Doyle scored Barnes’ third and final goal with only 11 minutes to spare after Catalina Montino found the net twice in the first half.



Horsham managed to win only their second game of the season and ease themselves away from opponents Ipswich.



Ipswich opened the scoring after 37 minutes but Rosie Firth fired into the Ipswich net three times to give Horsham a 3-1 win.



Horsham move six points clear of Ipswich who lie bottom after losing all six games this season.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton 2s mirrored their first team counterparts with a win on Saturday in the Investec Women’s Conference West to remain top of the table.



Issy Carey found the net twice for Surbiton with Pippi Spawforth and Hannah Denison also scoring in their 4-1 win over Team Bath Buccaneers.



Oxford Hawks remain the closest team to league leaders Surbiton 2s after their 5-1 win over Cheltenham.



Hawks shared the goals around with Caro Harris, Tamsin Pascoe, Lexi Newall, Samantha Jacobs and Frankie Brown all scoring.



