The Eagles should still make the NCAA Tournament



By Laura Berestecki







The Boston College field hockey team fell to UNC by a score of 3-1 in this afternoon’s ACC Championship game on Newton Campus. The Eagles fought hard, but were up against the #1 field hockey team in the country, who remain undefeated and have dominated all of their competition this year.





UNC scored late in the first quarter to take a lead, but Jaime Natale picked up her fourth goal of the season late in the third period to tie things up. The Eagles kept fighting, but UNC scored twice in the third to secure the victory and the championship.



Sarah Dwyer, who has had a phenomenal season, made 3 saves in today’s game (UNC’s goalie made 2 - BC had just 3 shots on goal).



Despite today’s loss, the Eagles remain a top ranked team and should make the NCAA Tournament.



BC Interruption