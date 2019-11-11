By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Telkom's Maureen Okumu (left) celebrates her goal with teammate Phanice Olunga during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Sliders on August 4, 2019 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Blazers formerly Telkom, are only one win away from a record-extending 22nd Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title after a 2-1 win over stubborn Lakers at City Park Stadium on Sunday.





The defending champions were made to dig deep to secure their ninth win and maintain their unbeaten run. Goals from Jackie Mwangi in the 18th minute and Barbara Simiyu in the 34th were enough to secure the win.



Lakers had opened the scoring through Miriam Nyakona's field goal in the 10th minute but failed to hold on to the lead.



Blazers coach Jos Openda decried wastefulness from his forwards.



“We are on course to retain the title and a win against KU will do us justice. However, we are determined to win the remaining matches to finish the league unbeaten,” said Openda.



He added: “We are in financial crisis and we hope the good run will help us get a sponsor not only for the Club Championships but also for subsequent seasons."



The win takes Blazers tally to 29 points from 11 matches with three matches in hand. Second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A), who were out of action this weekend, have 26 points from 12 matches.



Should Blazers win their tie against Kenyatta University next Sunday, they will be crowned champions with two matches to spare against Sliders and USIU-A.



Daily Nation