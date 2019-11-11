Marcano on target in St Albans loss
By Nigel Simon
T&T men’s hockey player Teague Marcano scored his sixth goal of the season but it was not enough to stop St Albans from falling to a second loss, 1-4 to Wapping, in the England Men’s Hockey League Conference East on Saturday.
Marcano scored the opening goal of the match in the 12th minute from a penalty-corner set play but Wapping hit back with goals from George Cairns (15th), Ben Bull (25th) and Will Cairns (46th), all from penalty-corner set plays, before Drew Burking added a fourth item in the 63rd minute.
Marcano’s older brother and fellow national player Tariq Marcano, who has three goals on the season, is also on the St Albans side. They stayed fourth on the standings with ten points and a 3-0-2 record, eight points behind unbeaten Wapping (6-0-0), who have 18 points, followed by Chichester with 12 and Spencer with 11.
National women’s team hockey player Kayla Brathwaite meanwhile scored for Lock Haven University (11-8) to take an early lead but 13th-ranked Saint Joseph’s scored two second-half goals to beat them 2-1.
The loss ended the season for Lock Haven, who ended with an overall record of 11-8.
T&T’s Felicia King and Olton sisters Saarah and Kaitlyn were also on the losing end as third-seeded Long Island University saw their season come to an end on Friday after a 3-0 loss Rider University in the Northeast Conference semifinals at the Wagner College Field Hockey Complex.
Long Island concluded the 2019 season with a 7-10 overall record.
