By Nigel Simon



T&T men’s hock­ey play­er Teague Mar­cano scored his sixth goal of the sea­son but it was not enough to stop St Al­bans from falling to a sec­ond loss, 1-4 to Wap­ping, in the Eng­land Men’s Hock­ey League Con­fer­ence East on Sat­ur­day.





Mar­cano scored the open­ing goal of the match in the 12th minute from a penal­ty-cor­ner set play but Wap­ping hit back with goals from George Cairns (15th), Ben Bull (25th) and Will Cairns (46th), all from penal­ty-cor­ner set plays, be­fore Drew Burk­ing added a fourth item in the 63rd minute.



Mar­cano’s old­er broth­er and fel­low na­tion­al play­er Tariq Mar­cano, who has three goals on the sea­son, is al­so on the St Al­bans side. They stayed fourth on the stand­ings with ten points and a 3-0-2 record, eight points be­hind un­beat­en Wap­ping (6-0-0), who have 18 points, fol­lowed by Chich­ester with 12 and Spencer with 11.



Na­tion­al women’s team hock­ey play­er Kay­la Brath­waite mean­while scored for Lock Haven Uni­ver­si­ty (11-8) to take an ear­ly lead but 13th-ranked Saint Joseph’s scored two sec­ond-half goals to beat them 2-1.



The loss end­ed the sea­son for Lock Haven, who end­ed with an over­all record of 11-8.



T&T’s Fe­li­cia King and Olton sis­ters Saarah and Kait­lyn were al­so on the los­ing end as third-seed­ed Long Is­land Uni­ver­si­ty saw their sea­son come to an end on Fri­day af­ter a 3-0 loss Rid­er Uni­ver­si­ty in the North­east Con­fer­ence semi­fi­nals at the Wag­n­er Col­lege Field Hock­ey Com­plex.



Long Is­land con­clud­ed the 2019 sea­son with a 7-10 over­all record.



