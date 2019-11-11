

Ed Horler scored a hat-trick and Ronan Harvey-Kelly bagged two goals as Wimbledon produced an excellent 7-1 victory over Brooklands MU to maintain the pressure on Premier Division leaders Surbiton in the Men’s Hockey League.





Ben Francis and Peter Friend also found themselves on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Leo Watton was the only scorer for Brooklands MU.



After helping GB qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Alan Forsyth helped himself to two goals as Surbiton won 4-3 at Old Georgians on Saturday to stay top of the table.



Tom Carson opened the scoring after seven minutes, but Forsyth’s first levelled the match and Surbiton went ahead with Luke Taylor and Tom Sorsby scoring.



Lee Morton scored twice in three minutes as Old Georgians levelled at 3-3, but Forsyth’s second goal on 64 minutes sealed the win.



Hampstead and Westminster remain fourth in the table after winning 4-1 at the University of Exeter.



A brace from Matt Guise Brown and goals from Chris Cargo and Harry Martin were enough to secure the points for the away side. Sam Hooper netted a consolation goal for the University of Exeter in the 58th minute.



Elsewhere East Grinstead won 3-1 at bottom of the table Reading on Saturday.



Luke Emmett, Simon Faulkner and Liam Ansell were all on the scoresheet for the away side, while Stuart Loughrey scored the only goal for Reading.



Holcombe versus Beeston ended in a 2-2 draw as both teams secured a point a piece.



Rob Field and Barry Middleton scored for Holcombe while Nick Park and Elliot Barton found the net for Beeston.



Division 1 North



The University of Durham remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Division One North table on goal difference as they won 7-1 at home against Olton and West Warwicks on Saturday.



Elliot Dowley, Phillip Jansen, Richard Jackson, Benedict Park (2), Ross Vides and Max Denniff were all on the scoresheet for the home side. Chris Beck netted the only goal of the game for Olton.



Cardiff & Met maintained the pressure at the top of the table after they won 5-2 at home against the University of Birmingham.



Gareth Furlong, Jack Pritchard, Charles Hunte, Jack Rhodes and Ellis Robson were the goal scorers for Cardiff & Met while Daniel Jowett hit a brace for the away side as they looked for a route back into the game.



Elsewhere, Loughborough Students won 4-2 at home against City of Peterborough, Sheffield Hallam won 5-3 at home against Leeds and the University of Nottingham versus Bowdon ended 3-3.



Division 1 South



A 5-2 win over Teddington saw Sevenoaks maintain their position at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Division One South table on Sunday.



Andrew Ross, Chris Barker, George Torry, Alex Thomson and Sam George all netted for the home side.



Kyle White and Ed Greaves both scored for Teddington but it was in vain as Sevenoaks held out to secure all three points.



Oxford Hawks secured their first win of the season in emphatic style, winning 8-1 at home against bottom of the table Fareham on Saturday.



Alexander Copestake bagged himself four goals while Jack Biggs (2), Tom Bennett and Matthew Wood all found the net for the home side. Robert Wilson scored a consolation for Fareham in the 67th minute.



Elsewhere, Oxted won 6-1 at Brighton and Hove, Havant won 1-0 at home against Canterbury and Southgate won 5-2 at Team Bath Buccaneers.



Conference North



Belper stay top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference North table on goal difference after securing two away victories last weekend.



They overcame Preston 1-0 on Saturday, before beating Wakefield 3-1 on Sunday.



Archie Vaughan scored their only goal on Saturday, and he was also on target in Sunday’s win along with Sam Dixon and Callum Stacey, while Kieran Barker was Wakefield’s scorer.



Elsewhere, Deeside Ramblers maintained the pressure at the top of the table with a 3-2 win at home against Preston.



Chris Barber bagged a hat-trick and Joe Wright netted the third as the home side secured all three points.



Ed Robinson and Jack Cropper found themselves on the scoresheet for Preston.



Conference East



Wapping beat St Albans 4-1 to remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference East table on Saturday.



George Cairns, Ben Bull, Will Cairns and Drew Burkin scored for the home side while Teague Marcano scored for St Albans.



Elsewhere Cambridge City moved up to second in the table after a 7-2 victory at Old Loughtonians.



Euan Gilmour (3), James Pritchard, Will Jones, Chris White and Nathanael Farrant all netted for the away side.



Andrew McGregor and Josh Madeiros both scored for Old Loughtonians.



Conference West



Richmond remain second in the Men’s Hockey League Conference West table after a 2-2 at home against Cardiff University.



The hosts took the lead when Jacob Plummer found the net in the 10th minute as they took a 1-0 lead in to the break.



Jordan Hussell doubled their advantage shortly after half time before Cardiff hit back in the 48th minute. Will Hopkins levelled up the affair in the 63rd minute with a goal from free play.



Elsewhere, Cheltenham won 5-2 at home against Isca to secure their second victory of the season.



Luke Cole, Jonny Bryan, Jacob Payton (2) and Alex Salmon were the goal scorers for the home side.



Richard Fisher and Jon Wright both scored for Isca.



