



The ticketing and match details for the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Grand Final have been released as the inaugural season comes to its exciting climax.





The Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Grand Finals will be played as a double header at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne on Saturday 16 November 2019.



Tickets for the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Grand Final will go on sale from 3pm AEDT today (Monday 11 November 2019).



Minor Premiers Hockey Club Melbourne will take on Brisbane Blaze in the Sultana Bran Women’s Grand Final, while the Blaze will also feature in the Sultana Bran Men’s Grand Final when they come up against the unbeaten NSW Pride.



Sultana Bran Hockey One GM, Tony Dodemaide said the league had adopted a policy at inception to rotate the hosting of Grand Final double headers between the top ranked women’s and men’s teams, reflecting the true gender equality of the sport, with rights for the first decider going to the top women’s team.



“HC Melbourne have thoroughly deserved their hosting right with an excellent run in the women’s competition,” said Dodemaide.



“Local fans not only have the opportunity to cheer them on in a grand final against a Brisbane Blaze team peaking at the right time, but also to witness what promises to be a wonderful final in the men’s competition between the two standout teams of the season, NSW Pride and Brisbane Blaze, who are both packed with Kookaburras stars.



“Our fans have enjoyed the entertainment value of double header fixtures throughout the regular season, and it makes sense for the season finale to be the same. The first Sultana Bran Hockey One League Grand Final day will be a must see event, whether you are at the State Netball and Hockey Centre or watching on Fox Sports.”



The Sultana Bran Hockey One Men’s Grand Final is scheduled to start at 2pm AEDT with the Women’s Grand Final to follow at 4pm.



Tickets will go on sale at 3pm AEDT today through Ticketek. The Sultana Bran Hockey One Grand Finals will be LIVE and exclusive on Fox Sports.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Men’s Grand Final



NSW Pride v Brisbane Blaze



Saturday 16 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: 2:00pm local



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Women’s Grand Final



HC Melbourne v Brisbane Blaze



Saturday 16 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: 4:00pm local



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release