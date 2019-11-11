



The inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League grand finalists have been determined, with the top two women’s and men’s teams to go head to head in the season deciders.





Minor Premiers Hockey Club Melbourne will take on Brisbane Blaze in the Sultana Bran Women’s Grand Final, to be played as a double header at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne on Saturday 16 November 2019.





(AAP Image)



Brisbane Blaze became the first women’s team to book their place in the season decider, a strong second half display seeing them account for Adelaide Fire 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Fitzpatrick sisters Kendra and Madison scored either side of Britt Wilkinson’s 34th minute strike for the hosts.



Then on Sunday afternoon HC Melbourne prevailed in a dramatic penalty shoot against Canberra Chill at the State Netball and Hockey Centre after neither side could find the back of the goal in regulation time.





(AAP Image/Rob Prezioso)



After both teams missed their opening two penalties of the shootout, Madi Ratcliffe finally managed to beat Chill keeper Sakiyo Asano to put the home side in the box seat.



Amazingly, that penalty would prove to be the winner as HC Melbourne and Hockeyroos number one goalkeeper Rachael Lynch starred, the Chill failing to convert all five of their penalty attempts to send HC Melbourne through to the big dance.



The Sultana Bran Hockey One Women’s Grand Final will start at 4pm AEDT.



Tickets will go on sale at 3pm AEDT today through Ticketek. The Sultana Bran Hockey One Grand Finals will be LIVE and exclusive on Fox Sports.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Semi Final Results



Brisbane Blaze 3 (K.Fitzpatrick 32’, Wilkinson 34’, M.Fitzpatrick 48’)

Adelaide Fire 0



Saturday 9 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey, 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 7.Jodie Kenny (c), 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 13.Rebecca Greiner, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 22.Britt Wilkinson



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 6.Jane Claxton, 7.Emma de Broughe, 8.Holly Evans (c), 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 17.Karri McMahon, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 23.Gemma McCaw, 30.Ashlee Wells (GK)



HC Melbourne 0 (1)

Canberra Chill 0 (0)

HC Melbourne win 1-0 on penalties



Sunday 10 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 1.Sophie Taylor, 2.Aisling Utri, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 7.Kary Chau, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 20.Hayley Padget, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow (c), 25.Hannah Gravenall, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans, 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 13.Edwina Bone (c), 15.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 19.Anna Flanagan, 23.Kalindi Commerford, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release