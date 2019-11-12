



Scottish Hockey is delighted that the Scotland Women’s National Hockey Team has been shortlisted for Team of the Year at the Sunday Mail and sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards. The prestigious awards will be held in Glasgow on 5 December.





The recognition is fantastic for the sport and follows the team’s recent success at the Scottish Women in Sport Awards (SWIS) 2019 where they won Team of the Year.



It has been a phenomenal year for the Scotland women’s team; they won Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow in emphatic fashion securing promotion to the top division of European hockey. The Scots won every game at the tournament in front of a passionate home crowd and lifted the trophy after an excellent 2-1 victory over Italy in the final.



It was also a year in which the team beat World Cup silver medallists Ireland in Stormont as part of preparations for the Euros. There are also three athletes competing in the Great Britain women’s squad: Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello and Charlotte Watson showing the level of talent within the squad.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “This is great news for hockey in Scotland and I’m absolutely delighted to see the Scotland women’s team recognised in what has been a fantastic year for the sport. Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow was a tremendous tournament and the success of the Scotland women’s squad and Jen Wilson is an inspirational story.



“This is an exciting time for hockey as the sport grows across Scotland. The future is bright for hockey and I’d like to congratulate the Scotland women’s squad on this well-deserved recognition.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release