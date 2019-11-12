Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
By Austin Kalt


Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

For the 25th consecutive season, Maryland field hockey will be competing in the NCAA Tournament.



The Terps will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to play No. 13 Saint Joseph’s in its first game of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Maryland the No. 2 overall seed in the tourney, but this year it will be the first time since 2017 that it will not be a host team.

Despite owning a 16-3 record, Maryland was shut out by Penn State, 1-0 in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament this past weekend, which affected its NCAA seeding.

The Terps are in the same group as No. 3 Virginia, Delaware and Saint Joseph’s. The three other hosts teams in the tournament are No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 UConn and No. 4 Louisville.

Maryland’s game will be on Friday at 2:30 against the Hawks. Saint Joseph’s is 17-3, including a perfect 8-0 record in the Atlantic-10 conference and won the conference tournament. The Hawks also have the nation’s best offense, averaging four goals per game this season.

Testudo Times

