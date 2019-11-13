Alexa Schneck was named to the first team



By Jess Mixon





Senior midfielder Alexa Schneck was named first team All-Ivy for the fourth straight year. Credit: Gary Lin



Senior Alexa Schneck received her fourth first team All-Ivy field hockey team honor Tuesday, as the Ivy League released the 2019 selections. She is joined by three teammates, freshman Elita van Staden and sophomores Gracyn Banks and Madison Jiranek, and who all earned their first All-Ivy second team selection.





Schneck joins an elite squad of former Quakers who have earned the honor for all of their four years. Only two have accomplished the feat before her: 2017 graduate Alexa Hoover and 1987 graduate Donna Berk.



Hoover remains an all-time leader in Penn history with 68 goals and 163 points over her career. She also holds the record for most goals and points scored in a game, scoring a whopping five goals and 10 points in a game against St. Joseph's her junior year.





Senior midfielder Alexa Schneck. Credit: Son Nguyen



Clearly following in huge footsteps, Schneck has repeatedly proven herself to be indispensable on the field for the Red and Blue over her career at Penn. The two-year captain has played 4150 minutes over her four years and has started in every possible Ivy League contest. A dynamic midfielder, she put up 19 goals and 15 assists over her career for a 53 point total.



The two sophomores have similarly been huge presences on the field for the Red and Blue this season. Banks scored the team's first goal of the season against Monmouth and made 14 starts after only making seven appearances her freshman year. Jiranek, who also plays for women’s lacrosse, has five goals and two assists on the season, putting her at third overall on the team with 12 points.



Freshman van Staden is ending her first season with the Red and Blue ranked ninth in the Ivy League for her two game-winning goals. She ends the season as the leading team scorer with seven goals and 14 points.



Schneck will have one final chance to compete for the Red and Blue on Nov. 22, as she will travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. for the NFHCA Senior Game.



The Daily Pennsylvanian