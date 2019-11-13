

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and his deputy Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala, who have been returned unopposed for a new term, are still facing a barrage of brickbats.





The latest hit came from MHC vice-president Datuk V. Radha Krishnan who has called both of them unprincipled for not keeping their word and resigning after the national team’s failure to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



“I’ve heard not only once but many times during press conferences where they said they would resign should the national team fail to qualify for the Olympics, ” said Radha.



“They must hold on to their principles.



“One is a very successful businessman and the other a professor and once you say something, you must keep your word.



“How will others follow you if you don’t keep your word?” he asked.



“It won’t look good on the hockey association and our reputation. We are one of the top sports in the country, all other associations are looking at us and we are not setting a good example.”



Subahan won unoppossed when rival Datuk Kamarudin Meranun could not get enough nominations while Dr Shamala’s opponent K. Maheswari has pulled out.



“Yes, Subahan has managed the association well but I think it will be a big loss if we don’t give Kamarudin a chance at the helm.”



The MHC will hold their AGM on Nov 16 to select the new office bearers for another term from 2019 to 2023, but Radha is calling for the elections to be postponed after reports that Kedah HA and Kuala Lumpur HA sent two different nomination letters. Radha wants the Sports Commissioner to investigate the matter.



He said that he and two other top members of the executive board have tried to reach the Sports Commissioner to intervene after Kamarudin’s nomination was disqualified.



“We have sent e-mails to the Sports Commissioner seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the issues facing MHC now.



“Let’s start afresh. If Subahan and Dr Shamala are not afraid, then let’s postpone and wait for the Sports Commissioner to clear things up first.”



