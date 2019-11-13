Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Beighton Cup: Indian Oil lifts title

Published on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 37
Y. B. Sarangi



Indian Oil rode on two third-quarter goals to beat Punjab National Bank 2-0 in the final and lift the title in the 123 Beighton Cup hockey tournament at the SAI Complex on Tuesday.



After two goalless quarters, Karajwinder Singh put Indian Oil ahead by scoring a field goal in the 41 minute. Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner at the stroke of the third quarter to double the lead.

Indian Oil held on to the lead till the end.

The result:

Final: Indian Oil 2 (Karajwinder Singh 41, Gurjinder Singh 45) bt Punjab National Bank 0.

Sportstar

