Y. B. Sarangi







Indian Oil rode on two third-quarter goals to beat Punjab National Bank 2-0 in the final and lift the title in the 123 Beighton Cup hockey tournament at the SAI Complex on Tuesday.





After two goalless quarters, Karajwinder Singh put Indian Oil ahead by scoring a field goal in the 41 minute. Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner at the stroke of the third quarter to double the lead.



READ: Rani Rampal: Surreal to have scored the goal that secured Olympic qualification



Indian Oil held on to the lead till the end.



The result:



Final: Indian Oil 2 (Karajwinder Singh 41, Gurjinder Singh 45) bt Punjab National Bank 0.



Sportstar