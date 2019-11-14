Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Ireland Announce Indoor team for trip to South Africa

Published on Thursday, 14 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 39
Head coach, David Passmore, has announced the squad which has been selected for the upcoming 6 test matches in Cape Town and Durban in December against South Africa.



    1. Caroline Adams              Ards LHC
    2. Sophie Barnwell             Muckross HC
    3. Amy Benson                    Ards LHC
    4. Chloe Brown Co-Capt    East Grinstead HC, ENG
    5. Naomi Carroll                 Catholic Institute LHC
    6. Orla Fox Co-Capt            Railway Union HC
    7. Erin Getty                         Queens University HC
    8. Tori Hastings                   Queens University HC
    9. Kate McKenna                 Railway Union HC
    10. Jessica McMaster          Queens University HC
    11.Roisin O’Brien                 Glenanne HC
    12. Orla Patton                     UCD LHC
    13. Millie Regan                    East Grinstead HC, ENG
    14. Niamh Small                   Loreto LHC

Schedule:

Wed 4th Dec : Test Match 1 Durban
Thurs 5th Dec : Test Match 2 Durban
Sun 8th Dec : Test Match 3 Cape Town
Mon 9th Dec : Test Match 4 Cape Town
Tues 10th Dec : Test Matches 5 & 6 Cape Town

Irish Hockey Association media release

