Head coach, David Passmore, has announced the squad which has been selected for the upcoming 6 test matches in Cape Town and Durban in December against South Africa.





1. Caroline Adams Ards LHC

2. Sophie Barnwell Muckross HC

3. Amy Benson Ards LHC

4. Chloe Brown Co-Capt East Grinstead HC, ENG

5. Naomi Carroll Catholic Institute LHC

6. Orla Fox Co-Capt Railway Union HC

7. Erin Getty Queens University HC

8. Tori Hastings Queens University HC

9. Kate McKenna Railway Union HC

10. Jessica McMaster Queens University HC

11.Roisin O’Brien Glenanne HC

12. Orla Patton UCD LHC

13. Millie Regan East Grinstead HC, ENG

14. Niamh Small Loreto LHC



Schedule:



Wed 4th Dec : Test Match 1 Durban

Thurs 5th Dec : Test Match 2 Durban

Sun 8th Dec : Test Match 3 Cape Town

Mon 9th Dec : Test Match 4 Cape Town

Tues 10th Dec : Test Matches 5 & 6 Cape Town



Irish Hockey Association media release