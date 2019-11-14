Hockey Ireland Announce Indoor team for trip to South Africa
Head coach, David Passmore, has announced the squad which has been selected for the upcoming 6 test matches in Cape Town and Durban in December against South Africa.
1. Caroline Adams Ards LHC
2. Sophie Barnwell Muckross HC
3. Amy Benson Ards LHC
4. Chloe Brown Co-Capt East Grinstead HC, ENG
5. Naomi Carroll Catholic Institute LHC
6. Orla Fox Co-Capt Railway Union HC
7. Erin Getty Queens University HC
8. Tori Hastings Queens University HC
9. Kate McKenna Railway Union HC
10. Jessica McMaster Queens University HC
11.Roisin O’Brien Glenanne HC
12. Orla Patton UCD LHC
13. Millie Regan East Grinstead HC, ENG
14. Niamh Small Loreto LHC
Schedule:
Wed 4th Dec : Test Match 1 Durban
Thurs 5th Dec : Test Match 2 Durban
Sun 8th Dec : Test Match 3 Cape Town
Mon 9th Dec : Test Match 4 Cape Town
Tues 10th Dec : Test Matches 5 & 6 Cape Town
Irish Hockey Association media release