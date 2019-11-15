By Satwant Dhaliwal



Indian coach Graham Reid has confirmed that his team will not be participating in the 2020 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





A tweet from India’s Hockey writer Jaspreet Saini confirmed the fact after his interview with the coach.



The men’s hockey calendar for 2020 on the Hockey India website has no mention of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a tournament that India has regularly participated in.



But it may not be the case for the 29th edition of Malaysia’s premier event.



Reid confirmed that, though with a rider.



“No, Azlan Shah we are not (playing). That’s the latest I’ve heard, unless Malaysia come back and change the dates. But at the moment, I don’t think we are (going). So, therefore, we will have to work out what we do in that period. But I’m also not so concerned about that because it is a pretty full competition schedule with the Pro League,” said the Australian, who was appointed in April this year.



With the FIH Pro League on during that period, we can also discount the possibility of the likes of Australia. Great Britain, New Zealand and Germany not participating as well.



But then again who cares about who plays or not and who cares about planning ahead.



After all the 2020 Malaysian calendar is still somewhere, hiding to make a grand yet messy entry.



