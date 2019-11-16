s2h Team







As if a film on his sporting career and a statue in a wax museum was less, Former India captain and drag flick expert of his times, Sandeep Singh, has added another feather to his cap. He been made a Minister of one of India's prosperous Provincial Governments, Haryana State. The Province that lies adjacent to National Capital Region of Delhi, is unofficial Sports State of India, having produced many international players in almost all sporting disciplines. Sportstars have huge appeal in Haryana, which was harnessed by a political party in the recent provincial election. Olympic medallist Y. Dutt, Asian Goldie B. Popat (both are acclaimed wrestlers) and Sandeep Singh were given ticket for contesting in the recent election of which only the hockey star won.





Sandeep Singh's sports career is interesting, having taken many avtars, replete with twists and turns.



Sandeep Singh was administered Oath of Office by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana yesterday. He was allocated Independent Charge of Minister of State rank. Today his portfolio was announced.



Sandeep Singh's hockey career came to a grinding halt when he was at his peak. While he was coming to Delhi to join the Monchengladbach bound World Cup team 13 years ago, a bullet hit him accidentally.



When almost everyone was consigned to the fact that his career is over, he fought well to make a rare comeback.



In the spell, he led India to Olympics by winning the Delhi Qualifier Final against France. He struck four goals in the 8-1 rout.



That time, Haryana Govt presented him with Rs.5 lac per goal, totally amounting to Rs.40 lac.



Now he is Minister for the same department that decorated him 2012.



Last year a commercial film was made after his career. The film was called Soorma.



This year a wax statue was installed in a wax museum in Rajasthan.



