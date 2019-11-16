Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Jadadish wins MHC deputy president post without a fight

Published on Saturday, 16 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
KUALA LUMPUR: New Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president, Jadadish Chandra (pic) is sad to win the post unopposed.



The 61-year-old secured the post after Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin announced his withdrawal.

The post became vacant after incumbent, George Koshy decided not to contest.

“In a way, I am a bit sad that there will be no contest, because I was looking forward to have a fair and democratic contest, ” said Jadadish, who is also the MHC Legal Committee chairman.

The Star of Malaysia

