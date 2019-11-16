By Jugjet Singh





AFTER intense battles and lobbying, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections today will be a tame affair as the top-three positions were secured without going to the ballot.





Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur HA president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman threw in the towel, turning MHC Legal committee chairman Jadadish Chandra into an instant deputy president.



MHC confirmed that they have received an official withdrawal letter from Megat.



President Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and women’s deputy president Datuk S. Shamala have already been returned unopposed.



With Jadadish making the grade, Subahan’s team are expected to sweep the seven vice-president’s positions today.



But Megat did not make his exit before causing a ripple in the parent body.



He claimed that he had lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) in regard to issues leading up to the elections.



“Some issues have dented the image of the sport and the state affiliates with negative news and corruption claims.



“And that is why I have lodged reports with the police and MACC to make sure that KLHA are not drawn into these issues.



“Although I was also in London (on Subahan’s expenses) to watch the Olympic Qualifier, I never received any money.



“As for the sponsored tickets and accommodation, I am willing to give back the amount due,” said Megat yesterday.



MHC have 16 affiliates — the 14 states as well as Police and Armed Forces. A total of 32 votes will be cast to decide the next seven vice-presidents (two of whom must be women).



Based on nominations, it looks like the two women vice-presidents likely to be elected are Sarawak HA president Mary Sadiah Zainuddin and Malacca HA vice-president Rogayah Mohamed, who each received 14 and 13 nominations respectively.



Their challengers — Datuk Seri Lim Kim Lian and Juriah Abdul Wahab — received one nomination each.



Eleven men will battle for the five vice-president’s posts, with Sabah HA president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh leading the way with 14 nominations.



