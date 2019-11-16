



Currently five points behind leaders Surbiton, second-placed Hampstead & Westminster have a great chance to close the gap when they face their rivals in the Investec Women’s Hockey League on Saturday.





Hampstead currently boast the best attack in the league this season, averaging 3.25 goals per game. But they face a Surbiton side with the best defensive record, having conceded just over one goal per game.



“We're really excited about the game on Saturday. The squad is at full strength and of course, it’s great to have the GB girls with us,” said Hampstead co-captain Katherine Baker.



“We know Surbiton will be a tough opposition - their record in the league speaks for itself - but we're focused on our hockey and excited to show what we're made of.



“We've had a strong start to our first season in the Premier Division, and this weekend is another great opportunity for us to play some high quality hockey and go into battle at the top of the table. It should be a great one for the fans!”



Third-placed Holcombe play host to bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown as they bid to stay in the play-off places, while fourth-placed Buckingham have a home game against an East Grinstead who are currently fifth but could leap-frog them with a win.



Loughborough Students could also move into the top four if they win at Clifton Robinsons and other results go in their favour, while the University of Birmingham go to Beeston in the day’s other top flight match.



Unbeaten Wimbledon head to Cambridge City in the Investec Division One South on Saturday, as they look to make it seven wins in a row.



Meanwhile, second-placed Reading are also on the road with a trip to Berkshire rivals Slough.



And in the Investec Division One North leaders Swansea go to bottom of the table Belper, while the University of Durham are second and go to Brooklands-Poynton in search of a fifth win.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 16 November 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v East Grinstead 12:00

Clifton Robinsons v Loughborough Students 13:00

Holcombe v Bowdon Hightown 13:00

Beeston v Univ of Birmingham 14:00

Surbiton v Hampstead & Westminster 16:30



Investec Division One North

Brooklands-Poynton v Univ of Durham 11:45

Gloucester City v Olton & West Warwicks 13:00

Belper v Swansea 13:30

Leeds v Leicester City 14:00

Stourport v Ben Rhydding 14:30



Investec Division One South

Slough v Reading 12:15

St Albans v Harleston Magpies 13:00

Canterbury v Isca 14:00

Cambridge City v Wimbledon 14:30

Sevenoaks v Trojans 15:00



Investec Conference East

Barnes v Southgate 12:00

Bromley & Beckenham v Horsham 12:30

Ipswich v Canterbury 2s 13:00

Broxbourne v Wimbledon 2s 14:30

Chelmsford v Bedford 18:00



Investec Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Fylde 13:00

Alderley Edge v Pendle Forest 14:00

Cannock v Sutton Coldfield 14:00

Timperley v Doncaster 14:00

Wakefield v Beeston 2s 14:00



Investec Conference West

Surbiton 2s v Univ of Bristol 12:00

Cheltenham v Univ of Birmingham 2s 12:30

Exe v Team Bath Buccaneers 13:00

Basingstoke v Oxford Univ 14:00

Clifton Robinsons 2s v Oxford Hawks 14:00



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sun, 17 November 2019):



Investec Premier Division

East Grinstead v Bowdon Hightown 13:30



England Hockey Board Media release