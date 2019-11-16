



East Grinstead face a tough double-header weekend in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division this weekend, with games against Wimbledon on Saturday and Hampstead & Westminster on Sunday.





After a mixed start to the season, East Grinstead have a win and a draw in their last two fixtures and could climb into the top half of the table if they can secure victories this weekend.



“The last two matches have been games that we really couldn’t afford to lose and so on the whole we’re happy to have got four points from them,” said East Grinstead coach Glenn Kirkham.



“We were boosted by the return of David Condon and Liam Ansell and we’re hopeful of adding Chris Griffiths to the squad too.



“This weekend will be a much tougher scenario, playing two of the top four in two days, but we hope to build on the performances from the last two games. Both Hampstead and Wimbledon play different styles and so it will be a good challenge for our developing squad.”



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton will also play twice as they face a reverse of East Grinstead’s fixtures, taking on Hampstead & Westminster on Saturday before facing Wimbledon on Sunday.



Old Georgians – who dropped to third after losing to Surbiton last weekend – could drop further as they are only playing once this weekend, at Holcombe on Sunday.



In other Premier Division action, Brooklands MU host Reading and the University of Exeter are at home against Beeston.



It’s tight at the top of the Men’s Division One South, with Sevenoaks and Southgate level on 13 points having both won 5-2 last weekend.



This Sunday, Southgate face Oxford Hawks at home, while Sevenoaks go to third-placed Oxted.



And in the Men’s Division One North second-placed Cardiff & Met entertain third-placed Bowdon, while table-topping University of Durham go to City of Peterborough as they look to preserve their lead.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 16 November 2019):



Premier Division

Surbiton v Hampstead & Westminster 14:15

East Grinstead v Wimbledon 18:00



Conference East

Spencer v London Edwardians 13:30

Old Loughtonians v Bromley & Beckenham 16:30



Conference West

Isca v Old Cranleighans 12:00

Ashmoor v Richmond 13:00



Conference North

Wakefield v Lichfield 16:30

Timperley v Deeside Ramblers 18:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 17 November 2019):



Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Reading 12:15

Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead 13:30

Holcombe v Old Georgians 14:00

Univ of Exeter v Beeston 14:00

Wimbledon v Surbiton 14:30



Division One North

Cardiff & Met v Bowdon 12:30

Univ of Birmingham v Univ of Nottingham 12:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Sheffield Hallam 13:30

City of Peterborough v Univ of Durham 14:00

Leeds v Loughborough Students 14:30



Division One South

Fareham v Havant 12:30

Canterbury v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:45

Teddington v Brighton & Hove 13:30

Oxted v Sevenoaks 14:00

Southgate v Oxford Hawks 14:30



Conference East

Cambridge City v Wapping 13:30

Harleston Magpies v Chichester 14:00

St Albans v Bedford 14:00



Conference West

Isca v Richmond 12:00

Ashmoor v Old Cranleighans 13:00

Cheltenham v Harborne 13:00

Univ of Bristol v Univ of Exeter 2s 14:00

Cardiff University v Khalsa Leamington 14:30



Conference North

Belper v Barford Tigers 14:00

Doncaster v Didsbury Northern 14:00

Preston v Alderley Edge 14:00



