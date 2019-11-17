By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: The focus of the newly elected Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) office bearers from 2019 to 2023 term will be to improve the standard of the game at every level.





Jadadish Chandra, who was elected as the new MHC deputy president yesterday, stressed that they have a good team who would work hard to achieve the goal.



“We want to help improve the standard of the game at every level from junior to the senior levels. This is our main goal, ” said Jadadish.



MHC received lots of brickbats after the men’s hockey team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Malaysia were thrashed 9-3 on aggregate by Britain in two-legged matches in London early this month. Malaysia have not featured in the Olympics since Sydney in 2000.



The MHC elections went on smoothly at a leading hotel here yesterday.



Jadadish, who is a lawyer by profession, was among seven new faces elected for a four-year term.



The other new faces are Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak, Shurizan Mansor, Hasnizam Hassan, Ranjit Singh and Rogayah Mohamad.



Datin Mary Sadiah Zainuddin was the incumbent vice-president.



Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Datuk Prof S. Shamala were retained unopposed as the president and women deputy president.



After a turbulent two weeks of campaigning, Subahan calls for all the delegates to close ranks and work for the betterment of the sport.



“You can see 90% of the delegates here had no problems in the run-up to the elections and for those who opposed, I hope they will work to make the sport better.



“At the moment, I can’t disclose any plans for the future without having our first meeting.



“But we definitely need a good coaching chairman, who can come out with a good plan for the future, ” said Subahan.



Subahan did not want to comment when asked about national coach Roelant Oltmans’ future.



Anil Jeet Singh, who was delighted to became the first president from Sabah to be elected as the vice-president, said they will be hosting an international women’s tournament in April next year.



“There is no women international tournament in Malaysia and we want to host a six-nation woman tournament next year, ” said Anil Jeet.



The Star of Malaysia