By Jugjet Singh





(2nd from left) Subahan, Shamala and newcomer Jadadish Chandra (right) (men’s deputy president) won their respective seats unopposed. - NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH.



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections went smoothly yesterday, with seven new faces voted in to helm the sport for the next four years.





Incumbent president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, women’s deputy president Datuk S. Shamala and women’s vice president Mary Sadiah Zainuddin were the ‘old hats’ that remained.



Subahan, Shamala and newcomer Jadadish Chandra (men’s deputy president) won their respective seats unopposed.



The battle for the men’s vice-president positions saw Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh receiving 22 votes, followed by Ahmad Najmi Razak (22), Shurizan Mansor (12), Ranjit Singh (13) and Hasnizan Hassan (17); and for the women’s seats, Mary received 22 votes while Rogayah Mohamed garnered 24.



Following a turbulent two weeks of campaigning, Subahan called for the delegates to work together for the betterment of the sport.



“As you can see 90 per cent of the delegates here had no problems during the run-up to the elections, and for those who opposed, I hope they will close ranks and work to make the sport better.



“I can’t disclose any plans for the future without having our first meeting,” said Subahan yesterday.



Sabah HA president Anil, however, has major plans for his state.



“We will be hosting the men and women’s international indoor tournaments in April.



“After the artificial pitch in Likas is done up, we will also host an international event for women in the same line as the Azlan Shah Cup.



“Sabah has great potential, and we want our players to get more international exposure both in indoor and outdoor hockey,” said Anil.



