

Signals (in blue) beat CRPF 4-1 to enter the final of the Dashmesh Hawks Hockey Festival at Ropar on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Jarkhar Academy defeated Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME Jalandhar) 5-4 to enter the final of the Dashmesh Hawks Hockey Festival here today. In the other semifinal, Signals Jalandhar beat Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 4-1 to book a final date with Jarkhar Academy.





In the first semifinal, Jarkhar Academy and EME fought hard to keep possession, matching each other in tactics. The first goal was scored in the 18th minute when Lovejeet Singh converted a penalty corner to put Jarkhar Academy 1-0 up.



EME Jalandhar made several attempts to equalise in the second half and were finally able to do it in the 57th minute when Avtar scored through a penalty corner. With the scores tied at 1-1 at full time, a penalty shootout ensued in which Jarkhar Academy won 5-4.



In the second semifinal, the forwards of Signals and CRPF created several chances but were not able to beat the goalkeeper and the first-half ended goalless. In the second half Rahul Singh put Signals 1-0 up in the 36th minute, and captain Dileep Pal made it 2-0 in the 45th minute. Six minutes later, Dileep Pal scored his second field goal to make it 3-0, and struck again in the 53rd minute to complete his hat-trick. CRPF scored a consolation goal through Javed Khan in the dying minutes of the match. The final will be played at 2.30pm tomorrow. The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000 while the runners-up will receive Rs 31,000.



The Tribune