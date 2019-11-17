By AYUMBA AYODI





Butali Sugar Warriors players celebrate a goal during their Kenya Hockey Union men's league match against USIU-A at City Park Stadium on May 11, 2019. Butali's Constant Wakhura was named men’s national team skipper on August 6, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors on Saturday retained their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League title.





Butali, who are unbeaten this season, edged out second-placed Wazalendo 2-0 at City Park Stadium to keep the title with two matches to go against Parklands Sports Club and Greensharks.



In what has been described as their most solid performance this season, Butali needed the second quarter to break the Wazalendo defence when Constant Wakhura scored from a penalty corner in the 25th minute.



Then Francis Kariuki finished it off for Butali with five minutes to go with a scintillating field goal to hand Butali their fourth cup success. Butali won the title in 2014 and 2015, before recapturing the crown last year.



“For sure this has been our best performance in the league. It was a solid and good win that given us our fourth title,” said Butali Sugar coach Dennis Owoka, adding that it’s their dream now to win the league unbeaten.



If they achieve the feat, then they will be the first team to do that since Armed Forces in 2001.



“I strongly feel we shall achieve that with the kind of talent at our disposal,” said Owoka, who hailed his charges for their superb display this season.



“It’s has been a perfect season for us after we injected new blood. We are still under transition,” said Owoka, who singled out Moses Ademba, Francis Kariuki, Vincent Odhiambo, Amos Barkibir, Vincent Odhiambo, Constant Wakhura and Derrick Kuloba as the youngsters, who made it happen for them this season.



Butali now are on 43 points, while Wazalendo, who have one match to go, stayed second with 33 points from 10 wins, four losses and three draws.



Greensharks, who are third with 27 points, have two matches to go.



Former champions Kenya Police, who are fourth with 28 points after beating Parklands 2-1 on Saturday , have three matches to go.



Victory in all their matches can only bring their tally to 37 points.



Daily Nation