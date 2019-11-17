

Hannah Cozens in action for East Grinstead against Buckingham. Credit Andrew Smith



East Grinstead continued their great run of form, notching up their fourth straight victory with a 4-1 win at Buckingham in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





The win moves them up to third in the table, with Sophie Bray scoring twice while their others came from Chloe Brown and Hannah Cozens. Zoe Shipperley scored Buckingham’s only goal.



Leaders Surbiton made it nine wins in nine matches so far this season with a 3-1 victory over second-placed Hampstead & Westminster.



Erica Sanders scored twice for Surbiton, while Giselle Ansley added the other. Lily Owsley pulled one back for Hampstead & Westminster, but it wasn’t enough.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons leapfrogged visitors Loughborough Students in the table after beating them 3-2.



Phoebe Richards put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute from open play, before Lizzie Neal levelled for Loughborough.



Claire Thomas scored from open play on 45 minutes, and although Lucy Millington pulled Loughborough back level at 2-2 with a 55th minute penalty corner, Thomas added her second goal on 63 minutes to seal the win.



Bowdon Hightown secured their first league win since September with a 2-1 victory at Holcombe.



Charlene Mason and Aine Curran scored for the visitors, while Charlotte Daly’s early goal for Holcombe proved to be a false dawn.



Two goals in three minutes from Lauren Burrell helped Beeston to a 3-1 victory over the University of Birmingham. Rebecca Malyon scored Beeston’s other goal, while the visitors’ consolation came from Rafaela Brandao-Lee.



Investec Division 1 North



Leicester City closed the gap at the top of Investec Division One North table to two points with a 3-1 victory at Leeds on Saturday.



Olive Hepi gave the away side the lead in the 31st minute before Leeds levelled through Amy Stoutt shortly after the half time break.



Rachel Mack restored Leicester’s lead in the 52nd minute before Hepi sealed the points six minutes later.



Top of the Table Swansea’s match at Belper was postponed due to a flooded pitch.



Elsewhere, Brooklands-Poynton secured three points after a 2-1 victory at home against the University of Durham.



Gloucester City versus Olton and West Warwicks ended 3-3, and Stourport and Ben Rhydding played out a 0-0 draw.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon remain top of the table in the Investec Division One South as they won 2-0 at Cambridge City on Saturday.



Georgie Blackwood broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when she found the net from free play.



Fiona Burnet ensured the three points went back to Wimbledon when she netted midway through the second half.



Harleston Magpies produced an excellent performance to maintain third spot as they won 5-1 at St Albans.



Georgie Gardens, Elizabeth Clymer, Lucy Whiting, Emma Lee-Smith and Charlotte Harrison were the goal scorers for the away side. Samantha Archer-Overall netted a consolation for St Albans.



Elsewhere, Canterbury won 2-0 at home against Isca, Sevenoaks won 2-0 at hoem against Trojans and Reading won 1-0 at Slough.



Investec Conference North



Vicky Woolford netted four times as Sutton Coldfield maintained the pressure at the top of the Investec Conference North table when they won 7-0 at Cannock on Saturday.



Emma McCabe also scored twice for the away side as well as Jess Webb also getting her name on the scoresheet.



The University of Nottingham remain top of the table after they won 5-0 at home against Fylde.



Esme Burge (2), Malin Evert, Holly Dean and Jessica Hill were the goal scorers for the home side.



Investec Conference East



Barnes ensured the gap at the top of the Investec Conference East table was kept to one point as they won 4-0 at home against Southgate.



Aleesa Ferguson netted a brace and Catalina Montino and Lexie Clark scored the other two for the home side.



Wimbledon remain top of the table after a 2-1 win at Broxbourne.



Tamsyn Naylor found the net twice in two minutes midway through the first half to secure the points for the away side.



Kay Finch scored a late consolation for Broxbourne but it was in vain as Wimbledon held out to secure the win.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton’s second team remain four points clear at the top of the Investec Conference West table as they ran out 8-2 victors at home against the University of Bristol.



Tasmin Cookman bagged herself a hat-trick and Alice Klugman, Hannah Denison, Issy Carey, Pippi Spawforth and Tamera Cookman all found themselves on the scoresheet for Surbiton.



Olivia Sherwen and Susanna McCollum were the goal scorers for the University of Bristol.



Second placed Oxford University remain four points behind Surbiton following a 1-0 win at Basingstoke.



Susannah Dunn scored the only goal of the game from open play in the 23rd minute.



England Hockey Board Media release