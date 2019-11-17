The camp, to be held from November 18 in Bengaluru, will prepare India for its tour of New Zealand early next year.





The Indian team booked its berth in the Olympics in 2020 by defeating USA earlier this month. Biswaranjan Rout



Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior women’s national coaching camp to prepare for its tour of New Zealand. The camp begins on November 18 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.





After having secured a berth for the Olympics in 2020, the Indian team will focus on maintaining its rhythm and consistency under the watchful head coach Sjoerd Marijne.



The Rani Rampal-led side qualified for the Olympics by defeating World No. 13 USA 6-5 on aggregate across the two matches of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers earlier this month. The team is scheduled to tour New Zealand in January-February, 2020.



‘Opportunity to keep working on fitness’



“The national camp gives us the opportunity to keep working on the fitness as this would be an important period where we will have the time for it. The upcoming year will be a busy one for us, and that’s why this period is important,” said Marijne.



“Besides this, we will evaluate our performances at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers [in] Odisha and what can we learn from those two matches,” he added.



List of Campers



Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika, Namita Toppo

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede, Udita.



