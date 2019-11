Jarkhar Academy strike a pose with the trophy. Tribune photo



Jarkhar Academy beat Signals Jalandhar 2-1 in the final of the 30th Dashmesh Hawks All India Hockey Festival here today. A cash prize of Rs 51,000 was awarded to the Jarkhar Academy.





Jarkhar Academy drew first blood through Lovejeet Singh’s superb solo effort. Signals found the equaliser in the 8th minute.



Karanveer Singh scored in the 37th minute to corner glory for his team.



The Tribune