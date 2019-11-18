



No change at the top of the Premiership, but the leaders have slipped – a frozen pitch at Old Anniesland postponed Grange`s match against Hillhead and they are now only two points ahead of Western Wildcats at the top of the men`s table, but in the women`s Clydesdale Western`s advantage is restricted to goal difference following their single goal defeat at the hands of Watsonians.





With Grange idle, Western Wildcats got their claws into second spot with a powerful 4-1 win over rivals Grove Menzieshill on Tayside.



Wildcats were two up at the interval, GB under-21 international Andrew McConnell opened at a penalty corner, followed by an Adam McKenzie strike at the third attempt.



Wildcats continued to dominate, Richard Pollock made it three with a deflection off a defender, then McConnell got his second with a classy finish into the bottom corner of the net.



Grove Menzieshill had their best spell in the final quarter and Jamie Golden got a consolation with a penalty corner rebound.



After the game, Western Wildcats` coach Vishal Marwaha said: “This was a good result for us, we`ve stepped up today. We still have several things to work on for the future, but it`s a great platform for the second half of the season.”



Edinburgh University moved back into fourth place, but they were held to a 4-4 draw by Kelburne at Glasgow Green.



The share of the points was not always so obvious, Kelburne were 2-1 up at half-time, and 4-3 ahead with minutes to go, but a late strike by Kevin Wong rescued a share of the points for the students.



Earlier Guy Rowson (2) and Tommy Dawes scored for Edinburgh while Michael Nicol, Pol Albericio, Chris Caldwell and Jack McKenzie replied for the Paisley outfit.



Clydesdale failed to hold on to their top four place with a 5-1 reversal against Uddingston at Bothwell Castle Policies. Blake Hinton scored twice while the others came from Gavin McKenzie, Chris Boyle and Johnny McDonald.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Bottom side Dundee Wanderers recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Watsonians, Robbie Alexander and Robby Ralph were on target. The Edinburgh side had most of the play throughout, but succumbed to two goals in the final quarter.



Watsonians are undoubtedly the team of the moment in the women`s Premiership, they beat leaders Clydesdale Western 1-0 at Peffermill and now only trail the Titwood-based outfit on goal difference.



The only goal of the game emerged in the second quarter, it came from a fast break and a composed finish by Heather Tait. The Edinburgh side pushed for a second, in the final quarter the league leaders pressed for an equaliser, but the single goal separated the sides at the end.



Watsonians coach Keith Smith said: “It was a good performance from us today – particularly our defensive work rate – we never really let them get going too often. It keeps things interesting in the league.”



Dundee Wanderers remain in third spot after a 2-1 win over Glasgow University, Imogen Bryce scored for the students. The Taysiders are also on the 21 point mark at the top, but behind Clydesdale and Watsonians on goal difference.



Western Wildcats put another dent in Grove Menzieshill`s season with a 6-2 win on Tayside. After 37 seconds Ava Smith put the visitors one up, after two minutes Kate Holmes had added a second from a penalty corner.



The score advanced to 4-1 by the interval, a goalmouth scramble allowed Catriona Booth to convert from the spot while Alex Stuart added another from open play. In the second half Smith and Holmes added their own seconds to the Wildcats` tally while Lucy Smith got both of Grove Menzieshill`s consolations.



Hillhead moved up to sixth in the table with a 2-0 win at Merlins Gordonians.



Champions Edinburgh University are still in fifth place after their clash with GHK was frozen out, but they now have two games in hand.



Scottish Hockey Union media release