



Surbiton continued to assert their dominance at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division after picking up two wins in two days against teams in the top four.





On Saturday they produced an excellent performance to win 8-4 at home against Hampstead and Westminster.



Alan Forsyth, Luke Taylor and Ben Boon netted two goals each for the home side while David Goodfield and James Royce scored the others.



Rupert Shipperley, Matt Guise Brown (2) and Chris Cargo were the goal scorers for Hampstead & Westminster.



And on Sunday Surbiton picked up another three points, this time via a 2-1 win at second-placed Wimbledon.



Zach Wallace and Alan Forsyth were on the scoresheet for the away side while Jack Waller netted for Wimbledon.



Wimbledon did however pick up three points on Saturday with a 4-3 victory at East Grinstead.



Ed Horler found the net three times and Ben Francis hit the winner for Wimbledon.



Chris Griffiths, David Condon and Tijn van Groesen were the scorers for East Grinstead.



Sunday saw East Grinstead suffer their second defeat in as many days, as they lost 3-0 at Hampstead & Westminster.



Matt Guise Brown, Chris Cargo and Rupert Shipperley were the scorers for the home side.



Elsewhere, Beeston produced an excellent performance to claim only their second victory of the campaign, winning 5-0 at the University of Exeter.



Elliot Hibell, Nick Park, Kyle Marshall, Elliot Barton and Chris Proctor were on the scoresheet for the away side.



Old Georgians moved up to third in the table after a 5-4 win at Holcombe.



Tom Carson (2), Andy Bull and James Tindall (2) scored the goals for Old Georgians while Robert Field, Nicholas Bandurak and Mark Gleghorne netted for the home side.



Brooklands MU ran out 4-1 winners at home against bottom of the table Reading.



David Flanagan bagged a hat-trick and Thomas Russell also found the net for Brooklands. Ciaran O’Connell scored a late consolation for the away side.



Division 1 North



The University of Durham remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Division One North after a 6-0 win at City of Peterborough.



Max van Laak netted a hat-trick and Jack Turner, Jack Stubbings and James Sookias scored the other three for the away side.



Bowdon closed the gap on second-placed Cardiff & Met by beating their hosts 4-1 with Simon Egerton scoring all four goals, while Gareth Furlong scored the only goal of the game for Cardiff & Met.



Elsewhere Loughborough Students won 4-2 at Leeds, Olton & West Warwicks won 5-1 at home against Sheffield Hallam and the University of Nottingham won 2-0 at the University of Birmingham.



Division 1 South



Southgate maintained their narrow lead at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Division One South table after they won 2-1 at home against Oxford Hawks on Sunday.



John Sterlini gave the home side the lead in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Max Garner doubled their advantage eight minutes later.



Jack Biggs scored the only goal for Oxford Hawks in the 57th minute from a penalty stroke.



Oxted ensured the gap at the top of the table stayed at one point as they won 4-3 at home against Sevenoaks.



Chris Webster and Matt Brown netted a brace each for the home side while Ali Taylor, George Torry and Edward Matts netted for Sevenoaks.



Elsewhere, Team Bath Buccaneers won 2-1 at Canterbury, Havant won 2-0 at Fareham and Brighton & Hove won 4-2 at Teddington.



Conference North



Belper remain top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference North table after a 3-2 win at home against Barford Tigers.



Scott Marsh, Callum Stacey and Daniel Legg were the goal scorers for the home side.



Damian Jarzembowski and Sarbpreet Hundal were the scorers for Barford.



Elsewhere, Timperley closed the gap on Deeside Ramblers in second place by beating them 7-2 at home.



William Tobin, Andrew Wareham (2), Connor Miller (2), Rob Tinker and Jack Entwisle all netted for the home side.



Ali Ghazanfar and Chris Barber were the goal scorers for Deeside.



Conference East



Chichester closed the gap at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference East table to three points as they won 3-0 at Harleston Magpies.



Alex Baxter gave the away side the lead in the 16th minute before Alex Pendle and Ollie Baxter scored two second half goals to secure all three points.



Elsewhere, Cambridge versus Wapping ended 2-2 at full time.



Euan Gilmour gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute before doubling their advantage six minutes later.



Oliver Bull and Warren D’Souza staged a second half comeback for Wapping as both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.



Conference West



Richmond took a three-point advantage at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference West table after securing two wins in two days.



On Saturday, they ran out 2-0 winners at Ashmoor with Jordan Hussell and Scott Wall scoring the goals there.



Sunday saw them produce an excellent performance, winning 5-0 at Isca.



Scott Wall netted a hat-trick and Jordan Smith and Jordan Hussell bagged one apiece to secure all three points.



Elsewhere, Old Cranleighans won 3-1 at Ashmoor on Sunday.



Matt Murphy, Will Phillips and Ben Wilson netted the goals for the away side while Max Romer-Lee scored for Ashmoor.



* Statistics, full scores and tables from the Men's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release