by Dil Bahra





Jack Simonian



The commemoration event started with a minute’s silence, remembering Sindh who passed away in Kenya on 6 November 2019. Jack Simonian, now 83, Kenya’s triple Olympian, Kenya’s former Motor Cycle and Rally Champion and dashing goal-keeper paid a glowing tribute to Surjeet Singh Panesar (Jr), fondly known as Sindh, at the event held at Indian Gymkhana Club London on Sunday, 17th November 2019.





Jack recalled when he was first selected to represent Nairobi X1 in a match against India in 1959. His team mate in that match was Sindh and since that day he formed a lasting friendship. He recalled how he ended up joining Sikh Union Nairobi Club (he was formally with Parklands Sports Club) where his friendship with Sindh really grew. He recalled how they played in three Olympic Games and the many tours they went on together. He described with pride how they beat India 3 – 0 in Jabalpur on their tour of India in 1964.



Jack finished his tribute by saying “As we celebrated Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary, it is fitting that Sindh joins his maker. Wahe Guru Wahe Guru Wahe”





Olympians (L - R):Sibia; Marwa; Simonian; Rooprai; Rihal; Daved; Deegan



A power-point presentation, by sikhsinhockey.com, comprising 110 slides featuring the various teams Sindh played in, both Nationally and at Club level was shown with a lot of interaction from the Olympians attending. The photographs sparked a cascade of anecdotes, with each Olympian sharing their own treasured memories of playing with Sindh.



The Olympians present were Jack Simonian (Rome 1960, Tokyo 1964 and Mexico 1968); Davinder Singh Deegan (Mexico 1968 and Munich 1972); Amarjeet Singh Marwa (Mexico 1968 and Munich 1972); Jagmel Singh Rooprai (Mexico 1968 and Munich 1972); Surjit Singh Rihal (Munich 1972); Brajinder Daved (Munich 1972 and Los Angeles 1984); Harvinder Singh Sibia (Munich 1972).



Sindh’s sister Sukwinder Kaur Bahra and brother Karnal Singh Panesar both attended the commemoration event. Sukwinder thanked everyone for the love and affection shown by everyone and said she will keep these fond memories with her forever.





Sukwinder Kaur Bahra



Former Kenyan captain Surjit Singh Rihal concluded with a toast saying “Raise your glasses, this is how Sindh would have finished the day’s proceeding”.



Sikhsinhockey.



