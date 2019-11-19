The weekend’s Scottish Cup programme had everything – Jack Frost was the key player at some venues, there was the odd shock, the occasional high score, but the highlight was at Peffermill where there was a cracker of a tie between Watsonians and Western Wildcats in the men`s competition.





At Peffermill Watsonians and Western Wildcats served up a seven-goal thriller with the latter finally emerging on top with only three minutes remaining.



Andy Crowe put the Edinburgh side ahead with a cracking reverse stick shot. However, Western Wildcats were level by the interval with a deflected strike from Fraser Moran.



Watsonians took the lead for the second time after the interval, Jamie Cochrane converted from the spot. But up stepped Adam McKenzie to level again with a penalty corner strike.



It was then Wildcats` turn to take the lead with another deflected goal by Fraser Calder. That was not the end of the story as a Danny Cain drag flick at a set piece tied the score at 3-3 with a shoot-out on the cards.



However, with three minutes left McKenzie converted his second penalty corner of the afternoon to send his side into the quarter-final draw.



Dundee Wanderers won their first Premiership league encounter on Saturday, but the following day bowed out of the cup at the hands of second division St Andrews University at Dalnacraig. The tie ended 1-1 in normal time but the students advanced into the quarter-finals with an 7-6 win in the resulting shoot-out.



Grove Menzieshill were in rampant form with a 14-0 win over third division Granite City Wanderers. There were five goals each for Jamie Golden and Albert Rowling while Luke Cranney and Keir Robb picked up two each.



In the women`s tournament it was a good weekend for Watsonians, they beat Premiership leaders Clydesdale Western, and then in the cup they knocked Dundee Wanderers out of the competition with another single goal victory.



Wanderers had most of the early pressure, and it took a double save from Lucy Camlin to deny Vikki Bunce. Half way through the first half the Edinburgh side took the lead, it was a solo venture by Sarah Jamieson, the Scotland international beat three defenders in the circle, rounded the keeper, and calmly slotted the ball home from a narrow angle.



Watsonians` defence remained solid and were only challenged by a few Wanderers` penalty corners, in the end it is the Edinburgh side that will be in the quarter-final draw.



Grove Menzieshill were little troubled by second division Kelburne at Auchenhowie and came away with a comfortable 6-0 victory. There were two goals each for Lucy Murray and Ellie Stott while Lucy Smith and Lauren Kingston got the others.



Western Wildcats reached double figures in the 10-0 win over second division Grange. Ava Smith was top with a hat-trick with seven other scorers which prompted player-coach Kaz Cuthbert to mention “it was a team game for the Cats.”



Another big score for Edinburgh University, they overcame their Glasgow rivals second squad 13-0, top scorers were Amy Brodie and Louise Campbell.



In the all-second division clash Erskine Stewarts Melville overcame Inverleith 5-2.



Stirling University were 1-0 winners against Clydesdale Western`s second string.



