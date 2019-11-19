

YMCA’s Sam Hyland in action in their win over Annadale. Pic: Annadale HC



Lisnagarvey extended their lead at the top; Monkstown moved up to second with big win over Three Rock while YM continued their upward curve at Annadale; UCD vs Pembroke and Glenanne vs Corinthian ended in draws





Banbridge 1 (E Magee) Lisnagarvey 2 (P McKibbin, J Lorimer)



James Lorimer’s 60th minute drag-flick propelled Lisnagarvey to a fifth successive win of the men’s EYHL season, extending their lead at the top of the table to four points.



As in their Irish Senior Cup win at the same venue, they came from behind to get the result. After a scoreless first half, Bann went in front in the 37th minute via a Eugene Magee penalty corner strike when Troy Chambers was in the sin-bin. They held that lead for just five minutes as a Garvey corner was initially well saved by Gareth Lennox but Peter McKibbin fortuitously picked up the rebound and found the net.



Bann had a string of corner chances to go back in front but the visitors remained resolute and they took their chance when it came with Lorimer continuing his fine start to the season.



Glenanne 4 (S Boucher 2, S Brownlow, N Byrne) Corinthian 4 (P Caruth 2, I Stewart, D Howard)



Glenanne and Corinthian shared a wild eight-goal battle at St Andrew’s, moving them both up a notch each in the table. Corinthian got off to a great start with Ian Stewart nicking in at the back post in the fourth minute for the first and a Peter Caruth stroke.



Shannon Boucher, however, made the game level by half-time when he whizzed home a reverse in the 25th minute and then backed that up with a push-shot that found its way into the backboard.



Caruth restored the Corinthian lead early in the second half but that advantage only lasted a couple of minutes with Stephen Brownlow’s drag-flick making it 3-3. Glenanne went in front for the first time when Caruth was in the sin-bin for a physical tackle with Neil Byrne the man to profit.



Davy Howard, however, levelled the game with six minutes to go from a corner before the Glens held on for the last three minutes with nine men with Brad Venter and Brownlow taking yellows while coach Kieran Bolger was shown a red card for dissent.



Annadale 1 (W Aston) YMCA 3 (B Campbell, S Ruttle, B Chadwick)



YMCA made it back to back wins to rise another few places in the league with Annadale remaining rooted to the bottom. YM started swiftly with two corners in the first five minutes before Dale got into the game with two corners of their own but both Ben Campbell and Ryan Burgess saw their efforts repelled.



The second quarter saw YM convert a corner from Campbell, picking out the bottom left corner, but Annadale were back on terms when Will Aston got a final touch from a baseline pull-back for 1-1 at half-time.



The third quarter became a feisty affair with yellow cards shown to Annadale’s James Clark and Jamie Livingstone and greens to Adam McAllister and YM’s Ross Henderson. The final quarter shifted momentum when YM’s Sam Hyland and Grant Glutz both receiving yellow cards.



Neither side capitalised on their numerical superiority but once back to 11, YM found the breakthrough with a baseline entry finding Scott Ruttle – lining out against his brother Cameron – open in the circle, scoring from close range in front of the keeper.



Dale went to 11 outfielders but were caught cold when Campbell ran the length of the pitch and found an unlikely scorer in left-back Ben Chadwick, sliding in on the back post to score the killer goal.



UCD 2 (G Sarratt 2) Pembroke 2 (A Sothern 2)



Alan Sothern’s last minute goal saw Pembroke snatch a 2-2 draw at Belfield, denying UCD a fourth win of the campaign from five outings. Guy Sarratt got the only goal of the first half from a corner in the 27th minute.



Sothern equalised at the start of a feisty fourth quarter which saw the cards begin to fly with both sides seeing two yellows. Sarratt restored the students lead with five minutes left from another corner before Sothern got his and Pembroke’s equaliser.



Monkstown 6 (G Watkins 2, D Carson 2, G Cole, R Nichols) Three Rock Rovers 0



Monkstown cruised to a hugely impressive win over Three Rock Rovers to rise to second place, continuing their unbeaten start to the season.



Player-coach Gareth Watkins opened the scoring from a stroke following good build-up play with Watkins finding Davy Carson at the top of the circle where he was blocked with a back-stick. Carson fired home the next from a narrow angle after Shane O’Brien had made two initial saves, catching it sweetly to squeeze it in.



The third was a good solo effort from Geoff Cole right on half-time, picking up the ball on the right touchline, getting inside two players before reversing in at the near post.



In between, Rovers did draw a number of good saves from David Fitzgerald while they could not make full use of their five penalty corners. Town, though, kept taking their chances and broke out via Cian Speers and Ross Quirke, the latter finding Carson who reversed in over O’Brien’s shoulder.



Carson and Watkins combined with Quirke to create the next for the player-coach to score and Rory Nichols completed the rout with a low drag-flick.



