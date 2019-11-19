Thirty-two junior athletes retreat to Moorpark for training tour and test matches







The calendar year is coming to a close and much of the yearly excitement is behind us. But for the Canadian men’s Junior Development Squad, there is still work to do. Two Canadian squads (U17 & U21) will be heading to Moorpark, California for warm-weather training and competitive matches against the United States’ junior programs.





According to NextGEN High Performance Manager, Hugh Purvis, the opportunity to get international competition is extremely valuable for setting these young athletes up for what’s coming next.



“The Men’s National Team have had a fantastic year in 2019, winning the Hockey Series Finals and qualifying for Tokyo 2020,” Purvis said. “We need to ensure we’re providing the next generation of athletes. It’s important to offer international match opportunities and a quality daily training environment to ensure they’re ready to transition into the men’s program in the next 1-3 years.”



Not only are the competition repetitions important for the developing athletes, the USA are also one of the top teams in the Pan American region. The 2020 Junior Pan American Championship is being held next fall in Chile and Purvis said getting some early understanding of the USA side will be valuable as well. Each team (U17 &U21) will play four matches during the training tour. See the match schedule below.



“USA junior programs have been active participating in European opportunities and it’s great for us to evaluate our athletes at the end of the year, recognize gaps and prepare for 2020,” he said.



The 2020 Junior Pan American Championship is Canada’s gateway to the 2021 Junior World Cup. Canada finished second at the 2016 Junior Pan American Championship, qualifying them for the Junior World Cup in 2017.



Even though this tour marks the end of the 2019 programming, it can very easily be seen as the start of the build towards the Junior Pan American Championship next year at this time.



SQUADS



U21 Team

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE Alex Bird QC Armaan Bagri BC Bhavdeep Dhaliwal BC Bhavneet Randhawa BC Clovis Vandermeirsch BC Conor Henry BC Daniel Nahir QC Devan Crawford BC Gursewak Sanga BC Jeewantha Edirisinghe ONT Julius d'Souza ONT Nicolas Gagnon QC Ryan Knight BC Sahjun Sehmi BC Sean Bender ALB Summetpal Dhaliwal BC

Touring Staff

Head Coach: Geoff Matthews

Manager: Alison McGillvray

AT: Ayesha Koome



U17 Team

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE Alexander Moore BC Arjun Cheema BC Baldeep Sivia ALB Gabriel d'Amour QC Gaurav Ghai ALB Imran Sran BC Jack Charrois ALB Jackson Romeril ALB Jaideep Spall BC Jyoth Sidhu BC Ketanraj Grewal BC Leighton Charles De Souza ONT Noah Louie BC Phillipe Loignon-Lapointe QC Riley Findlater QC Yuvraj Brar BC

Touring Staff:

Head Coach: Nick Hignell

Manager: Hugh Purvis

Physio: Guy Robertson



Schedule



U21 Team



November 24 – CAN vs USA – 3pm

November 25 – CAN vs USA – 3pm

November 27 – CAN vs USA – 3pm

November 28 – CAN vs USA – 830am



U17 Team



November 24 – CAN vs USA – 1pm

November 25 – CAN vs USA – 1pm

November 27 – CAN vs USA – 1pm

November 28 – CAN vs USA – 7am



Field Hockey Canada media release