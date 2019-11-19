The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host eight of Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League matches beginning January 18, 2020.





The Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). - Getty Images



Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium will host Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League matches set to be played between 11 January and 28 June 2020. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday also confirmed the venues and match timings of the second edition of the league.





Indian men's hockey team, which pulled out of the inaugural edition last year, will begin its Pro League campaign at home against world no 3 Netherlands on January 18 and 19. India will then host World and European champion Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23.



Graham Reid's team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3) and will be back on home turf on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand. World no 5 India will next travel to Tucuman, Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. India will play the last leg of the Pro League round-robin matches in Valencia, Spain on June 13 and 14.



India's FIH Men's Pro League Schedule, Timings (IST), Venues



Saturday, Jan 18 2020 - India vs Netherlands - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar

Sunday, Jan 19 - India vs Netherlands - 5 pm - Bhubaneswar

Saturday, Feb 8 – India vs Belgium - 5 pm - Bhubaneswar

Sunday, Feb 9 - India vs Beglium - 5 pm - Bhubaneswar

Friday, Feb 22 – India vs Australia - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar

Saturday, Feb 23 - India vs Australia - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar

Saturday, April 25 – Germany vs India - 5.30 pm - Berlin

Sunday, April 26 - Germany vs India - 3.30 pm - Berlin

Saturday, May 2 – Great Britain vs India - 2 pm - London

Sunday, May 3 - Great Britain vs India - 2 pm - London

Saturday, May 23 – India vs New Zealand - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar

Sunday, May 24 - India vs New Zealand - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar

Friday, June 5 – Argentina vs India - 5 pm - Tucuman

Saturday, June 6 - Argentina vs India - 5 pm - Tucuman

Saturday, June 13 – Spain vs India - 1 pm - Valencia

Sunday, June 14 - Spain vs India - 1 pm - Valencia



