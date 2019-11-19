



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today confirmed the venues and match timings of the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League which will be played between 11 January and 28 June 2020.





The 144 matches of the 2020 season of FIH’s global home-and-away League involving the best national teams in the world will be played in the following stadiums:



Argentina

CENARD, Buenos Aires

Tucumán Estadio Hockey Club Natación y Gimnasia, San Miguel de Tucumán



Australia

Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney



Belgium

Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp



China

Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou



Germany

Hockeypark, Mönchengladbach

UHC Hamburg am Wesselblek, Hamburg

Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin



Great Britain

The Stoop, London

Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



India

Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



The Netherlands

SV Kampong, Utrecht

HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

HC 's-Hertogenbosch, Hertogenbosch

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amsterdam



New Zealand

Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland



Spain

Estadio Betero, Valencia



USA

Karen Shelton Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill



The first match will oppose the 2019 winners of the Women’s league, the Netherlands, and China on 11 January 2020 (14:00 local time) at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou.



