FIH confirms venues and match timings of FIH Hockey Pro League 2020

Published on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 36
Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today confirmed the venues and match timings of the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League which will be played between 11 January and 28 June 2020.



The 144 matches of the 2020 season of FIH’s global home-and-away League involving the best national teams in the world will be played in the following stadiums:

Argentina
CENARD, Buenos Aires
Tucumán Estadio Hockey Club Natación y Gimnasia, San Miguel de Tucumán

Australia
Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth
Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney

Belgium
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp

China
Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou

Germany
Hockeypark, Mönchengladbach
UHC Hamburg am Wesselblek, Hamburg
Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin

Great Britain
The Stoop, London
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London

India
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar

The Netherlands
SV Kampong, Utrecht
HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
HC 's-Hertogenbosch, Hertogenbosch
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amsterdam

New Zealand
Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland

Spain
Estadio Betero, Valencia

USA
Karen Shelton Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

The first match will oppose the 2019 winners of the Women’s league, the Netherlands, and China on 11 January 2020 (14:00 local time) at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou.

