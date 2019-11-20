USAFH Men's and Women's National Teams started this petition to USA Field Hockey Athletes and 3 others







The USA Men’s and Women’s National Teams would like your support for the USA Field Hockey Board of Directors to structurally review the operational procedure and the leadership decisions that attribute to the mission of "Succeed Internationally.” In order for both the Men’s and Women’s teams to succeed, there are standards that need to be met in high performance areas. Both teams feel these standards are not being met, resulting in continued challenges for each program. The main areas of focus are listed below.



