



College field hockey has now entered NCAA Tournament Semifinal and Final play in Division I. USA Field Hockey highlights each Division Tournament this weekend.





DIVISION I

Kentner Stadium | Winston-Salem, N.C.

Friday, November 22 | Semifinals | 1:00 p.m. ET & 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24 | Final | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Boston College | 1:00 p.m. ET

For the 11th straight year, No. 1 North Carolina will play in the NCAA Division I Final Four as they meet No. 7 Boston College on Friday. North Carolina narrowly defeated Iowa 2-1 in the Elite Eight after the Hawkeyes struck first. Two unanswered goals helped the Tar Heels take the lead and avoid an overtime period. Boston College earned a spot in the program’s first-ever Final Four as they knocked out No. 5 Louisville in a sudden victory round of shootouts. These teams met twice earlier this season, first in the regular season and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) final. North Carolina took both wins and remains undefeated for 44 straight games. Boston College will put it all on the line for the chance to appear in the championship game, while North Carolina will chase their next opportunity for another national title.







No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 9 Princeton | 3:45 p.m. ET

No. 3 Virginia and Princeton will meet in the second game of the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I Tournament. Virginia downed Maryland to secure their ticket to the team’s third Final Four appearance in the last 14 years under current head coach Michele Madison. Their competition, Princeton, has also notched their third trip to the semifinals in four years as they defeated No. 2 Connecticut 2-0 last weekend. This will mark the fourth time in a row that these two teams have met in the tournament. History is in favor of Princeton, who knocked out Virginia the past three seasons. The Tigers will look to continue their program’s longest winning streak to 13 and play for the national title with a win over the Cavaliers, while Virginia will look for redemption over Princeton and chance to play in the championship on Sunday.







USFHA media release