Squads announced for Academy Series
The squads have been announced for the inaugural Academy Series taking place across Scotland this weekend.
The series is part of ongoing enhancements to the talent pathway as confirmed earlier in the year. Unlike its older inter-city siblings the Super Series and Development Series, where all games are played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, the Academy Series will be staged at different venues around the country over the weekend of competition from Friday 22nd until Friday 24th November.
On Friday night the girls’ Academy Series will play at GHK while the boys’ Academy Series takes place at Clydesdale. On Saturday matches will be played at Uddingston, and then Dalnacraig will be the venue for games on Sunday.
The Academy Series is designed to provide another layer of competition between inter-district and international competition for the best 50-60 young hockey athletes aged eighteen and under in both genders. This will give the best youth hockey players in Scotland the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in our national under 18 programmes and under 21 programmes, who both have European A Division Competitions next summer.
Edinburgh Lightning Girls
Ava Yip – ESM
Lucy Brown – Grange
Molly Byers – Fjordhus Reivers
Erin Lawrence – Fjordhus Reivers
Grace Drummond – Watsonians
Izzy Lamotte – Watsonians
Jennifer Veitch – Inverleith
Nina Constable – Grange
Olivia Hogg – Fjordhus Reivers
Neve Wood – Watsonians
Faith Joubert – Watsonians
Ellie Rutherford – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Holly Shepherd – Watsonians
Ava Findlay – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Abbie Grant – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Molly Morris – Watsonians
Itske Hooftman – Inverleith
Jemima Reed – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Emma Fraser – Inverleith
Molly Turnbull – Fjordhus Reivers
COACH: Jude McMullan
Edinburgh Lightning Boys
Logan McClure – Kelburne
Charlie Gates – Grange
Jake Inglis – Inverleith
Cameron Ede – Grange
Daniel Pearson – Dunfermline Carnegie
Jamie Croll – Grange
Matthew Hughson – Grange
Keir Robb – Grove Menzieshill
Iain Hare – ESM
Callum Grant – ESM
Max Bargeton – Grange
Peter Caughey – Grange
Adam MacKenzie – Western Wildcats
Ollie Wilson – Inverleith
Samuel Gardiner – Perthshire
Lucas Grubb – Grange
Charlie Temperley – Grange
COACH: Kerr Thomson
Glasgow Thunder Girls
Christie Allan – Gordonians
Jess Mitchell – Western Wildcats
Anna McWilliams – Uddingston
Adie Murray – Edinburgh University
Stephanie Geary – Clydesdale Western
Anna Hoolaghan – Clydesdale Western
Neave Halliday – Hillhead
Charlotte Simmers – GHK
Grace Hamilton – Hillhead
Ellie Mackenzie – Watsonians
Hannah Miller – Fjordhus Reivers
Lucy Anderson – Clydesdale Western
Lucy Bliss – Clydesdale Western
Aisha Saini – Western Wildcats
Emily Simmers – Watsonians
Ava Smith – Western Wildcats
Katie Allison – GHK
Niamh Green – Western Wildcats
Holly Hendry – Kelburne
Zara Mason – Clydesdale Western
COACH: Zoe Sinclair
Glasgow Thunder Boys
Callum Douglas – Highland
Nic Hadland – Western Wildcats
Scott Menzies – Western Wildcats
Ben Carroll – Uddingston
Louis Gardiner – Uddingston
Ciaran Wilcox – Kelburne
Ben Galloway – Clydesdale
Charlie Jack – Inverleith
Stephen Mackenzie – Uddingston
Matthew O’Toole – Western Wildcats
Cameron Moran – Western Wildcats
Jude Boslem – Hillhead
Roddy McConnell – Western Wildcats
Euan Cowan – Western Wildcats
Euan Burgess – Watsonians
Jamie Green – Clydesdale
Ethan Robertson – Clydesdale
COACH: Fraser Ward
Dundee Devils Girls
Cara McAllister – Clydesdale Western
Maddie Boyes – Watsonians
Georgie Yuille – Grange
Rhiannon Carr – Grove Menzieshill
Isla McRobbie – Grove Menzieshill
Holly Miller – Granite City Wanderers
Michaela McCarthy – Dundee Wanderers
Kady Hulme – Fjordhus Reivers
Katie Swanson – Watsonians
Annie Neill – Perthshire
Amy Salmon – Inverleith
Joanna Johnston – Grove Menzieshill
Sophie Hill – Gordonians
Sophie Hinds – Inverleith
Jessica Barr – Granite City Wanderers
Jennifer Tait – Granite City Wanderers
Ellie Stott – Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Smith – Grove Menzieshill
Jessica Thain – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Sophie Younger – Fjordhus Reivers
COACH: Bill Robson
Dundee Devils Boys
Cameron Bosi – ESM
Murray Caughney – Grange
Alex Wilson – Inverleith
Iain McFadden – Highland
Cameron Bell – Dundee Wanderers
Gregor Morrison – Aberdeen Grammar FP
Alastair Douglas – Clydesdale
Samuel Knight – Grove Menzieshill
Fraser Allan – Harris
Findlay Donnelly – Perthshire
Louis Roddy – Gordonians
Fin Renton – Aberdeen Grammar FP
Cameron Ogilvie – Aberdeen Grammar FP
Struan Walker – Clydesdale
Joel Davenport – Grange
Livio Belotti – Inverleith
Andrew Clark – Perthshire
COACH: Paul Golden/Ally Dodge
Schedule
Date Venue Match Teams PB time
Friday 22/11/19 GHK, Glasgow Girls Academy series
Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning 1930
Friday 22/11/19 Clydesdale, Glasgow Boys Academy series
Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning 1930
Saturday 23/11/19 Uddingston* Girls Academy series
Edinburgh Lightning v Dundee Devils 1230
Saturday 23/11/19 Uddingston* Boys Academy series
Edinburgh Lightning v Dundee Devils 1430
Sunday 24/11/19 Dalnacraig, Dundee Girls Academy series
Dundee Devils v Glasgow Thunder 1200
Sunday 24/11/19 Dalnacraig, Dundee Boys Academy series
Dundee Devils v Glasgow Thunder 1400
*Uddingston was chosen as the best international standard venue for Edinburgh “home” matches, due to lack of availability of water based facilities in Edinburgh on the chosen weekend.
Scottish Hockey Union media release