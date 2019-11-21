



The squads have been announced for the inaugural Academy Series taking place across Scotland this weekend.





The series is part of ongoing enhancements to the talent pathway as confirmed earlier in the year. Unlike its older inter-city siblings the Super Series and Development Series, where all games are played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, the Academy Series will be staged at different venues around the country over the weekend of competition from Friday 22nd until Friday 24th November.



On Friday night the girls’ Academy Series will play at GHK while the boys’ Academy Series takes place at Clydesdale. On Saturday matches will be played at Uddingston, and then Dalnacraig will be the venue for games on Sunday.



The Academy Series is designed to provide another layer of competition between inter-district and international competition for the best 50-60 young hockey athletes aged eighteen and under in both genders. This will give the best youth hockey players in Scotland the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in our national under 18 programmes and under 21 programmes, who both have European A Division Competitions next summer.



Edinburgh Lightning Girls



Ava Yip – ESM

Lucy Brown – Grange

Molly Byers – Fjordhus Reivers

Erin Lawrence – Fjordhus Reivers

Grace Drummond – Watsonians

Izzy Lamotte – Watsonians

Jennifer Veitch – Inverleith

Nina Constable – Grange

Olivia Hogg – Fjordhus Reivers

Neve Wood – Watsonians

Faith Joubert – Watsonians

Ellie Rutherford – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Holly Shepherd – Watsonians

Ava Findlay – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Abbie Grant – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Molly Morris – Watsonians

Itske Hooftman – Inverleith

Jemima Reed – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Emma Fraser – Inverleith

Molly Turnbull – Fjordhus Reivers



COACH: Jude McMullan



Edinburgh Lightning Boys



Logan McClure – Kelburne

Charlie Gates – Grange

Jake Inglis – Inverleith

Cameron Ede – Grange

Daniel Pearson – Dunfermline Carnegie

Jamie Croll – Grange

Matthew Hughson – Grange

Keir Robb – Grove Menzieshill

Iain Hare – ESM

Callum Grant – ESM

Max Bargeton – Grange

Peter Caughey – Grange

Adam MacKenzie – Western Wildcats

Ollie Wilson – Inverleith

Samuel Gardiner – Perthshire

Lucas Grubb – Grange

Charlie Temperley – Grange



COACH: Kerr Thomson



Glasgow Thunder Girls



Christie Allan – Gordonians

Jess Mitchell – Western Wildcats

Anna McWilliams – Uddingston

Adie Murray – Edinburgh University

Stephanie Geary – Clydesdale Western

Anna Hoolaghan – Clydesdale Western

Neave Halliday – Hillhead

Charlotte Simmers – GHK

Grace Hamilton – Hillhead

Ellie Mackenzie – Watsonians

Hannah Miller – Fjordhus Reivers

Lucy Anderson – Clydesdale Western

Lucy Bliss – Clydesdale Western

Aisha Saini – Western Wildcats

Emily Simmers – Watsonians

Ava Smith – Western Wildcats

Katie Allison – GHK

Niamh Green – Western Wildcats

Holly Hendry – Kelburne

Zara Mason – Clydesdale Western



COACH: Zoe Sinclair



Glasgow Thunder Boys



Callum Douglas – Highland

Nic Hadland – Western Wildcats

Scott Menzies – Western Wildcats

Ben Carroll – Uddingston

Louis Gardiner – Uddingston

Ciaran Wilcox – Kelburne

Ben Galloway – Clydesdale

Charlie Jack – Inverleith

Stephen Mackenzie – Uddingston

Matthew O’Toole – Western Wildcats

Cameron Moran – Western Wildcats

Jude Boslem – Hillhead

Roddy McConnell – Western Wildcats

Euan Cowan – Western Wildcats

Euan Burgess – Watsonians

Jamie Green – Clydesdale

Ethan Robertson – Clydesdale



COACH: Fraser Ward



Dundee Devils Girls



Cara McAllister – Clydesdale Western

Maddie Boyes – Watsonians

Georgie Yuille – Grange

Rhiannon Carr – Grove Menzieshill

Isla McRobbie – Grove Menzieshill

Holly Miller – Granite City Wanderers

Michaela McCarthy – Dundee Wanderers

Kady Hulme – Fjordhus Reivers

Katie Swanson – Watsonians

Annie Neill – Perthshire

Amy Salmon – Inverleith

Joanna Johnston – Grove Menzieshill

Sophie Hill – Gordonians

Sophie Hinds – Inverleith

Jessica Barr – Granite City Wanderers

Jennifer Tait – Granite City Wanderers

Ellie Stott – Grove Menzieshill

Lucy Smith – Grove Menzieshill

Jessica Thain – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Sophie Younger – Fjordhus Reivers



COACH: Bill Robson



Dundee Devils Boys



Cameron Bosi – ESM

Murray Caughney – Grange

Alex Wilson – Inverleith

Iain McFadden – Highland

Cameron Bell – Dundee Wanderers

Gregor Morrison – Aberdeen Grammar FP

Alastair Douglas – Clydesdale

Samuel Knight – Grove Menzieshill

Fraser Allan – Harris

Findlay Donnelly – Perthshire

Louis Roddy – Gordonians

Fin Renton – Aberdeen Grammar FP

Cameron Ogilvie – Aberdeen Grammar FP

Struan Walker – Clydesdale

Joel Davenport – Grange

Livio Belotti – Inverleith

Andrew Clark – Perthshire



COACH: Paul Golden/Ally Dodge



Schedule

Date Venue Match Teams PB time

Friday 22/11/19 GHK, Glasgow Girls Academy series

Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning 1930

Friday 22/11/19 Clydesdale, Glasgow Boys Academy series

Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning 1930



Saturday 23/11/19 Uddingston* Girls Academy series

Edinburgh Lightning v Dundee Devils 1230

Saturday 23/11/19 Uddingston* Boys Academy series

Edinburgh Lightning v Dundee Devils 1430



Sunday 24/11/19 Dalnacraig, Dundee Girls Academy series

Dundee Devils v Glasgow Thunder 1200

Sunday 24/11/19 Dalnacraig, Dundee Boys Academy series

Dundee Devils v Glasgow Thunder 1400



*Uddingston was chosen as the best international standard venue for Edinburgh “home” matches, due to lack of availability of water based facilities in Edinburgh on the chosen weekend.



Scottish Hockey Union media release