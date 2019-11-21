The third Hockey New Zealand (HNZ) Coach Developer pilot was held in Palmerston North from the 15th to 17th of November.





Sixteen participants from eight associations engaged in the two and a half-day workshop to gain an understanding of Coach Developer, develop the core skills critical in supporting coaches, and engage in collaboration across the hockey community. The learning environment created enabled participants to be stretched out of their comfort zone to explore and grow.



The workshop was facilitated by Hockey New Zealand trainers Jamie Carroll, Ben Owers, Hymie Gill and Rugby New Zealand’s Michael Marnewick, with the support and guidance from Master Trainer Pat Barwick.



The HNZ will compile the feedback from the participants and trainers to continue to support Hockey New Zealand in developing a hockey-specific coach developer model for the future.



Hockey New Zealand would like to thank the participants and trainers for their engagement and acknowledge Hockey Manawatu and their coaches, for their support of the Coach Developer pilot.

FIH Academy Coaching Courses



The FIH Hockey Academy has been developed by FIH to support the development of a global hockey workforce. This includes providing a range of programmes, resources and tools in four key areas: Play, Coach, Officiate and Manage.



The Coach area offers 4 levels of coach education supporting community through to high-performance coaches. Please click here to find further information about the FIH Hockey Academy.



Upcoming FIH Hockey Academy development opportunities will be shared below.



FIH Hockey Academy Level One Coaching Course –Auckland & Christchurch



HNZ is excited to offer coaches the opportunity to attend an FIH Hockey Academy Level One Coaching course in New Zealand for 2020. The FIH Hockey Academy Level 1 Coaching course provides coaches with an introduction to the knowledge and core competencies required to coach hockey to children and adults. All school, club and association coaches are invited to register.



HNZ will be offering an opportunity in both the North and South Island, alongside the FIH Hockey Pro League. Please find the details below, including a registration link.



AUCKLAND



FIH Level One Coaching Course

8.30 am-3 pm, Saturday 8th February 2020

National Hockey Centre, North Shore, Auckland

Cost: $60.00, this will include lunch and refreshments

Registration Link: Click Here

Registrations close January 24th 2020



CHRISTCHURCH



FIH Level One Coaching Course

8.30 am-3 pm, Saturday 15th February 2020

Nga Puna Wai, Augustine Drive, Wigram

Cost: $60.00, this will include lunch and refreshments

Registration Link: Click Here

Registrations close January 31st 2020



Any questions regarding the courses advertised, please contact Nicole Youman, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Hockey New Zealand Media release