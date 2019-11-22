By Ijaz Chaudhry





Khalid Bhatti & Ali Aziz with their Gold Medals



Pakistan's 33rd National Games recently concluded in Peshawar. Competition was held in 34 sports.





In the Men's hockey final, WAPDA defeated Army 4-3 in a thriller to win the gold.



The victorious WAPDA team included four players from Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan's biggest hockey nursery: Khalid Bhatti, Ali Aziz, Sikander Mustafa & goal keeper Waqar Younis.



In the bronze medal match, Punjab defeated host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-1



The Punjab team had the services of three Dar HA boys in M.Adnan, Aamir Ali & Awais Arshad. Full back Adnan scored two goals (penalty corner & penalty stroke)

in the bronze medal game.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



