Seven Dar Academy Boys on Podium at Pakistan's National Games

Published on Friday, 22 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
By Ijaz Chaudhry


Khalid Bhatti & Ali Aziz with their Gold Medals

Pakistan's 33rd National Games recently concluded in Peshawar. Competition was held in 34 sports.



In the Men's hockey final, WAPDA defeated Army 4-3 in a thriller to win the gold.

The victorious WAPDA team included four players from Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan's biggest hockey nursery: Khalid Bhatti, Ali Aziz, Sikander Mustafa & goal keeper Waqar Younis.

In the bronze medal match, Punjab defeated host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-1

The Punjab team had the services of three Dar HA boys in M.Adnan, Aamir Ali & Awais Arshad. Full back Adnan scored two goals (penalty corner & penalty stroke)
in the bronze medal game.

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info  

