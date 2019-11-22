Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Squads announced for Scottish Hockey Super Series 2019

Published on Friday, 22 November 2019
The squads have been announced for Super Series 2019 to be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 29 November; Saturday 30 November; and Sunday 1 December.



Edinburgh Lightning; Glasgow Thunder and Dundee Devils will compete over the weekend in the exciting best-v-best tournament with Scotland’s top players taking to the pitch.

2019 will see the first ever men’s Super Series competition and follows from last year’s inaugural women’s Super Series that saw Edinburgh Lightning come out on top.

The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing, and the players are all nominated by club coaches and a selection panel.

Some squads have more than 18 players listed, this is because some players can only play on one of the days due to playing in leagues out with Scotland that are still active.

The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with Scotland’s best hockey players staking a claim for a place in the Scotland setup.

Three new players were added to the Scotland women’s squad following last year’s inaugural tournament: Louise Campbell; McKenzie Bell; and Jess Buchanan.

Dundee Devils women

Iona Colquhoun     Dundee Wanderers
Amber Murray     Grove Menzieshill
Nicky Cochrane (GK)     Beeston
Aspen Cumming     Dundee Wanderers
Ellie Wilson     Dundee Wanderers
Emily Dark     Dundee Wanderers
Jess Ross     Dundee Wanderers
Katie Stott     Grove Menzieshill
Kerry Anne Hastings     Durham
Becky Ward     Western Wildcats
Bex Condie     Gloucester
Fiona Semple     Wimbledon
Lucy Williamson     Dundee Wanderers
Nicki Skrastin     Sevenoaks
Fiona Burnet     Wimbledon
Heather Howie     Dundee Wanderers
Rachael Mack     Leicester
Tara Aitchison     Beeston
Kirsten Cannon     Edinburgh University
Jenny Walls     Edinburgh University
Bella Fiskin     Watsonians
Lucy Smith     Grove Menzieshill

Head Coach: Vikki Bunce.

Dundee Devils men

Steven McIlravey     Grove Menzieshill
Douglas Gourlay     Grange
Aidan McQuade     Grove Menzieshill
Jamie Golden     Grove Menzieshill
Albert Rowling     Grove Menzieshill
Ben Cosgrove     Grove Menzieshill
Elliot Sandison     Dundee Wanderers
Luke Cranney     Grove Menzieshill
Ben Pearson     Edinburgh University
John Stephen     Inverleith
Keir Robb     Grove Menzieshill
Hamish Galt     Western Wildcats
Joe Waterston     Grange
James Nairn     Grange
Alan Johnston     Grange
Sam Knight     Grove Menzieshill
Fraser Moran     Western Wildcats
Jake Inglis     Inverleith
Alex Wilson     Inverleith

Head Coach: Neil Allan

Glasgow Thunder women

Jess Buchanan     Clydesdale Western
Rachel Strachan     Glasgow University
Catriona Booth     Western Wildcats
Claire Wallace     Sevenoaks
Fran Lonergan     Clydesdale Western
Karin Belch     Clydesdale Western
Laura McCabe     Glasgow University
Bronwyn Shields     Clydesdale Western
Carla McNiven     Hillhead
Jen Eadie     Clydesdale Western
Kate Holmes     Western Wildcats
Millie Steiger     Clydesdale Western
Rachel Osborne     Hillhead
Georgia Smith     Glasgow University
Heather Lang     Clydesdale Western
Heather McEwan     Holcombe
Lexi Sabatelli     Clydesdale Western
McKenzie Bell     Western Wildcats
Rachel Bain     Western Wildcats

Coaches: Kaz Cuthbert and Susan McGilveray

Glasgow Thunder men

Martin Rose     Inverleith
Gavin Somerville     Western Wildcats
Callum Duke     Hillhead
Rob Harwood     Western Wildcats
Joe McConnell     Western Wildcats
Andrew McConnell     Western Wildcats
David Nairn     Clydesdale
AJ Lochrin     Uddingston
Struan Walker     Clydesdale
Owen Jenkins Garcia     Western Wildcats
Andrew McAllister     Western Wildcats
Gordon Amour     Clydesdale
Andrew Allan     Clydesdale
Graeme Campbell     Hillhead
Matthew Macintyre     Hillhead
Connor Evans     Uddingston

Head Coach: Mick Evans
 
Edinburgh Lightning women

Erin Gilchrist     Edinburgh University
Lucy Camlin     Watsonians
Becky Mill     Edinburgh University
Beth Dodds     Watsonians
Anna Logan     Clydesdale Western
Margery Justice     Edinburgh University
Morven Cawthorn     Watsonians
Bethan Mann     Watsonians
Eve Pearson     Edinburgh University
Katie Roberston     Edinburgh University
Laura Swanson     Edinburgh University
Lorna Cruickshank     Holcombe
Louise Campbell     Edinburgh University
Mairi Drummond     Beeston
Georgia Jones     Edinburgh University
Hanna McKie     Edinburgh University
Heather Tait     Watsonians
Lucy Lanigan     Watsonians
Lunjika Nyirenda     Edinburgh University
Sarah Jamieson     Watsonians

Head Coach: Chris Duncan.
 
Edinburgh Lightning men

Matt Taylor     Inverleith
Luke Campbell     Watsonians
Duncan Riddell     Grange
Robbie Shepherdson     Grange
Dan Coultas     Grange
Jack Jamieson     Edinburgh University
Robbie Croll     Edinburgh University
Jacob Tweedie     Grange
Michael McKenzie     Grange
Ritchie McCluskey     Edinburgh University
John McCluskey     Grange
Hamish Imrie     Royal Antwerp
David Mawhinney     Edinburgh University
Josh McRae     Grange
Danny Cain     Watsonians
Clemens Rusnjak     Grange
Euan Burgess     Watsonians
Jamie Croll     Grange
Matthew Hughson     Grange

Head Coach: David Knipe

Scottish Hockey Union media release

