



The squads have been announced for Super Series 2019 to be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 29 November; Saturday 30 November; and Sunday 1 December.





Edinburgh Lightning; Glasgow Thunder and Dundee Devils will compete over the weekend in the exciting best-v-best tournament with Scotland’s top players taking to the pitch.



2019 will see the first ever men’s Super Series competition and follows from last year’s inaugural women’s Super Series that saw Edinburgh Lightning come out on top.



The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing, and the players are all nominated by club coaches and a selection panel.



Some squads have more than 18 players listed, this is because some players can only play on one of the days due to playing in leagues out with Scotland that are still active.



The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with Scotland’s best hockey players staking a claim for a place in the Scotland setup.



Three new players were added to the Scotland women’s squad following last year’s inaugural tournament: Louise Campbell; McKenzie Bell; and Jess Buchanan.



Dundee Devils women



Iona Colquhoun Dundee Wanderers

Amber Murray Grove Menzieshill

Nicky Cochrane (GK) Beeston

Aspen Cumming Dundee Wanderers

Ellie Wilson Dundee Wanderers

Emily Dark Dundee Wanderers

Jess Ross Dundee Wanderers

Katie Stott Grove Menzieshill

Kerry Anne Hastings Durham

Becky Ward Western Wildcats

Bex Condie Gloucester

Fiona Semple Wimbledon

Lucy Williamson Dundee Wanderers

Nicki Skrastin Sevenoaks

Fiona Burnet Wimbledon

Heather Howie Dundee Wanderers

Rachael Mack Leicester

Tara Aitchison Beeston

Kirsten Cannon Edinburgh University

Jenny Walls Edinburgh University

Bella Fiskin Watsonians

Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill



Head Coach: Vikki Bunce.



Dundee Devils men



Steven McIlravey Grove Menzieshill

Douglas Gourlay Grange

Aidan McQuade Grove Menzieshill

Jamie Golden Grove Menzieshill

Albert Rowling Grove Menzieshill

Ben Cosgrove Grove Menzieshill

Elliot Sandison Dundee Wanderers

Luke Cranney Grove Menzieshill

Ben Pearson Edinburgh University

John Stephen Inverleith

Keir Robb Grove Menzieshill

Hamish Galt Western Wildcats

Joe Waterston Grange

James Nairn Grange

Alan Johnston Grange

Sam Knight Grove Menzieshill

Fraser Moran Western Wildcats

Jake Inglis Inverleith

Alex Wilson Inverleith



Head Coach: Neil Allan



Glasgow Thunder women



Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western

Rachel Strachan Glasgow University

Catriona Booth Western Wildcats

Claire Wallace Sevenoaks

Fran Lonergan Clydesdale Western

Karin Belch Clydesdale Western

Laura McCabe Glasgow University

Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western

Carla McNiven Hillhead

Jen Eadie Clydesdale Western

Kate Holmes Western Wildcats

Millie Steiger Clydesdale Western

Rachel Osborne Hillhead

Georgia Smith Glasgow University

Heather Lang Clydesdale Western

Heather McEwan Holcombe

Lexi Sabatelli Clydesdale Western

McKenzie Bell Western Wildcats

Rachel Bain Western Wildcats



Coaches: Kaz Cuthbert and Susan McGilveray



Glasgow Thunder men



Martin Rose Inverleith

Gavin Somerville Western Wildcats

Callum Duke Hillhead

Rob Harwood Western Wildcats

Joe McConnell Western Wildcats

Andrew McConnell Western Wildcats

David Nairn Clydesdale

AJ Lochrin Uddingston

Struan Walker Clydesdale

Owen Jenkins Garcia Western Wildcats

Andrew McAllister Western Wildcats

Gordon Amour Clydesdale

Andrew Allan Clydesdale

Graeme Campbell Hillhead

Matthew Macintyre Hillhead

Connor Evans Uddingston



Head Coach: Mick Evans



Edinburgh Lightning women



Erin Gilchrist Edinburgh University

Lucy Camlin Watsonians

Becky Mill Edinburgh University

Beth Dodds Watsonians

Anna Logan Clydesdale Western

Margery Justice Edinburgh University

Morven Cawthorn Watsonians

Bethan Mann Watsonians

Eve Pearson Edinburgh University

Katie Roberston Edinburgh University

Laura Swanson Edinburgh University

Lorna Cruickshank Holcombe

Louise Campbell Edinburgh University

Mairi Drummond Beeston

Georgia Jones Edinburgh University

Hanna McKie Edinburgh University

Heather Tait Watsonians

Lucy Lanigan Watsonians

Lunjika Nyirenda Edinburgh University

Sarah Jamieson Watsonians



Head Coach: Chris Duncan.



Edinburgh Lightning men



Matt Taylor Inverleith

Luke Campbell Watsonians

Duncan Riddell Grange

Robbie Shepherdson Grange

Dan Coultas Grange

Jack Jamieson Edinburgh University

Robbie Croll Edinburgh University

Jacob Tweedie Grange

Michael McKenzie Grange

Ritchie McCluskey Edinburgh University

John McCluskey Grange

Hamish Imrie Royal Antwerp

David Mawhinney Edinburgh University

Josh McRae Grange

Danny Cain Watsonians

Clemens Rusnjak Grange

Euan Burgess Watsonians

Jamie Croll Grange

Matthew Hughson Grange



Head Coach: David Knipe



Scottish Hockey Union media release