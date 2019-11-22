Squads announced for Scottish Hockey Super Series 2019
The squads have been announced for Super Series 2019 to be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 29 November; Saturday 30 November; and Sunday 1 December.
Edinburgh Lightning; Glasgow Thunder and Dundee Devils will compete over the weekend in the exciting best-v-best tournament with Scotland’s top players taking to the pitch.
2019 will see the first ever men’s Super Series competition and follows from last year’s inaugural women’s Super Series that saw Edinburgh Lightning come out on top.
The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing, and the players are all nominated by club coaches and a selection panel.
Some squads have more than 18 players listed, this is because some players can only play on one of the days due to playing in leagues out with Scotland that are still active.
The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with Scotland’s best hockey players staking a claim for a place in the Scotland setup.
Three new players were added to the Scotland women’s squad following last year’s inaugural tournament: Louise Campbell; McKenzie Bell; and Jess Buchanan.
Dundee Devils women
Iona Colquhoun Dundee Wanderers
Amber Murray Grove Menzieshill
Nicky Cochrane (GK) Beeston
Aspen Cumming Dundee Wanderers
Ellie Wilson Dundee Wanderers
Emily Dark Dundee Wanderers
Jess Ross Dundee Wanderers
Katie Stott Grove Menzieshill
Kerry Anne Hastings Durham
Becky Ward Western Wildcats
Bex Condie Gloucester
Fiona Semple Wimbledon
Lucy Williamson Dundee Wanderers
Nicki Skrastin Sevenoaks
Fiona Burnet Wimbledon
Heather Howie Dundee Wanderers
Rachael Mack Leicester
Tara Aitchison Beeston
Kirsten Cannon Edinburgh University
Jenny Walls Edinburgh University
Bella Fiskin Watsonians
Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill
Head Coach: Vikki Bunce.
Dundee Devils men
Steven McIlravey Grove Menzieshill
Douglas Gourlay Grange
Aidan McQuade Grove Menzieshill
Jamie Golden Grove Menzieshill
Albert Rowling Grove Menzieshill
Ben Cosgrove Grove Menzieshill
Elliot Sandison Dundee Wanderers
Luke Cranney Grove Menzieshill
Ben Pearson Edinburgh University
John Stephen Inverleith
Keir Robb Grove Menzieshill
Hamish Galt Western Wildcats
Joe Waterston Grange
James Nairn Grange
Alan Johnston Grange
Sam Knight Grove Menzieshill
Fraser Moran Western Wildcats
Jake Inglis Inverleith
Alex Wilson Inverleith
Head Coach: Neil Allan
Glasgow Thunder women
Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western
Rachel Strachan Glasgow University
Catriona Booth Western Wildcats
Claire Wallace Sevenoaks
Fran Lonergan Clydesdale Western
Karin Belch Clydesdale Western
Laura McCabe Glasgow University
Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western
Carla McNiven Hillhead
Jen Eadie Clydesdale Western
Kate Holmes Western Wildcats
Millie Steiger Clydesdale Western
Rachel Osborne Hillhead
Georgia Smith Glasgow University
Heather Lang Clydesdale Western
Heather McEwan Holcombe
Lexi Sabatelli Clydesdale Western
McKenzie Bell Western Wildcats
Rachel Bain Western Wildcats
Coaches: Kaz Cuthbert and Susan McGilveray
Glasgow Thunder men
Martin Rose Inverleith
Gavin Somerville Western Wildcats
Callum Duke Hillhead
Rob Harwood Western Wildcats
Joe McConnell Western Wildcats
Andrew McConnell Western Wildcats
David Nairn Clydesdale
AJ Lochrin Uddingston
Struan Walker Clydesdale
Owen Jenkins Garcia Western Wildcats
Andrew McAllister Western Wildcats
Gordon Amour Clydesdale
Andrew Allan Clydesdale
Graeme Campbell Hillhead
Matthew Macintyre Hillhead
Connor Evans Uddingston
Head Coach: Mick Evans
Edinburgh Lightning women
Erin Gilchrist Edinburgh University
Lucy Camlin Watsonians
Becky Mill Edinburgh University
Beth Dodds Watsonians
Anna Logan Clydesdale Western
Margery Justice Edinburgh University
Morven Cawthorn Watsonians
Bethan Mann Watsonians
Eve Pearson Edinburgh University
Katie Roberston Edinburgh University
Laura Swanson Edinburgh University
Lorna Cruickshank Holcombe
Louise Campbell Edinburgh University
Mairi Drummond Beeston
Georgia Jones Edinburgh University
Hanna McKie Edinburgh University
Heather Tait Watsonians
Lucy Lanigan Watsonians
Lunjika Nyirenda Edinburgh University
Sarah Jamieson Watsonians
Head Coach: Chris Duncan.
Edinburgh Lightning men
Matt Taylor Inverleith
Luke Campbell Watsonians
Duncan Riddell Grange
Robbie Shepherdson Grange
Dan Coultas Grange
Jack Jamieson Edinburgh University
Robbie Croll Edinburgh University
Jacob Tweedie Grange
Michael McKenzie Grange
Ritchie McCluskey Edinburgh University
John McCluskey Grange
Hamish Imrie Royal Antwerp
David Mawhinney Edinburgh University
Josh McRae Grange
Danny Cain Watsonians
Clemens Rusnjak Grange
Euan Burgess Watsonians
Jamie Croll Grange
Matthew Hughson Grange
Head Coach: David Knipe
