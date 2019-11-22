



Den Bosch took the lead at the top of the women’s Hoofdklasse in the Netherlands as they cruised to a 7-0 win over HGC last Sunday.





Frédérique Matla opened the scoring as they ran up a 3-0 lead inside the first eight minutes with Noor Omrani adding goals two and three. Matla went on to score a hat trick with further goals from Sanne Koolen and Lieke Hulsen making for their final total.



The result allowed Den Bosch to overtake SCHC at the head of the table after the Bilthoven side were held to a 1-1 draw by SV Kampong where Malou Pheninckx and Yibbi Jansen exchanged goals.



Second half penalty corner goals from Felice Albers and Michelle Fillet allowed AH&BC Amsterdam to defeat Pinoke to remain in third place. A Marlena Rybacha goal with two minutes to go gave Oranje-Rood a 2-1 victory against Victoria which put them back into the top four.



In the men’s competition, Bloemendaal ended the double-weekend at the head of the table with their three-point lead in tact. It could have been even better as they led nearest rivals Rotterdam with 12 minutes to go courtesy of Yannick van der Drift.



But a final minute penalty corner from Kane Russell saw Rotterdam equalize and take a 1-1 draw.



Den Bosch stay in third place thanks to a strong 3-1 win over Pinoke, coming back from a goal down thanks to efforts from Austin Smith, Tijmen Reijenga and Jelle Galema.



HGC bounced back from a 7-1 Saturday hammering at the hands of Amsterdam to beat Almere 5-1 with Siem Schoenaker scoring twice, maintaining their fourth place in the division.



Amsterdam lost 1-0 to Tilburg while Oranje-Rood saw off SV Kampong 3-1, leaving both of them outside the playoff places.



Euro Hockey League media release