Plennevaux keeps Leopold firing in Belgium

Published on Friday, 22 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 39
Max Plennevaux’s final minute winner saw Royal Leopold close the gap on La Gantoise at the top of Group A in the Belgian league as they beat Beerschot 2-1.



Tom Boon fired the last remaining EHL side standing from Belgium into the lead with an 11th minute penalty corner against the Bees.

But Max Capelle equalised just before half-time at the near post for 1-1 and it looked like staying that way for a long time as Boon spent 10 minutes int the sin-bin and Arthur Verdussen’s corner shot was repelled.

Leo looked to be heading to a draw but they finished with a flurry, winning a couple of corners, one of which Plennevaux slid onto to score the decisive goal.

The result lifts them to 16 points, one behind La Gantoise who were held to a 1-1 draw by KHC Leuven in their game.

Oree are third thanks to their 1-1 draw with Racing Club de Bruxelles, Alexis Cayphas and Agustin Meurmans sharing the goals. Dragons are fourth in this section courtesy of a 3-1 win at Herakles, Shane O’Donoghue, Henri Raes and Florent van Aubel making the difference.

Waterloo Ducks lead the way in Group B after they hammered winless Namur 12-2, moving above Beerschot with Racing. Leuven’s draw with La Gantoise puts them in fourth and just inside the playoff places.

Euro Hockey League media release

