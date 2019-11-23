For the fourth straight season, the No. 4 Virginia field hockey team saw its season end with a postseason loss to Princeton.





The Tigers rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals to edge the Cavaliers 2-1 on Friday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament semifinals in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Junior midfielder Rachel Robinson gave Virginia (18-5) a 1-0 lead 7:28 into the game when she converted a penalty corner. The Tigers tied the game with 2:38 remaining in the first half on an Ali McCarthy goal.



Princeton took a 2-1 lead with 4:50 remaining in the third period on a Julianna Tornetta goal and never relinquished it. The Cavaliers’ attempt to rally was hampered when one of their players received a 10-minute yellow card 3:15 into the fourth quarter. Virginia went down another player eight minutes later following another yellow card, giving Princeton a two-man advantage. UVa pulled its goalie with 2:53 remaining, evening the number of players on the field as the first card had expired.



Virginia had a chance to score late, earning a penalty corner with 11.8 seconds remaining. Cato Geusgens got off two shots, both of which were blocked. Amber Ezechiels corralled the final rebound and fired off a third shot, but the attempt went wide, ending the game.



“It was an amazing semifinal. I thought there was a lot of action,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “We had moments of domination and control of the game and we showed with their ability to dribble at 100 miles an hour. I’m so proud of the team. I’m so proud of the seniors, the staff, everything and how they play every day. I knew they would show up and play with grit and grind and grind it out and it’s tough to play with one player down and even with two players down and we still had our opportunities to win the game.”



Princeton will face North Carolina on Sunday in the national championship game. The Tar Heels downed ACC rival Boston College, 6-2, in the first semifinal. For Virginia, a memorable season comes to an end one game short of the first national championship game appearance in program history.



The Daily Progress