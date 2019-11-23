By Chapel Fowler AND Matt Chilson





WINSTON-SALEM — North Carolina's undefeated field hockey is now just one game away from a second straight perfect season.





The Tar Heels (22-0) beat Boston College, 6-3, in an NCAA semifinal game Friday afternoon. The reigning champions will now face either Princeton or Virginia in the NCAA championship match for a chance to go back to back and win their eighth championship.



Sophomore forward Erin Matson, the 2019 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, scored four times for North Carolina, which moved to 19-5 all time in Final Four games. Sophomore Riley Fulmer and senior Marissa Creatore also added goals.



UNC, the reigning NCAA champion, trailed 1-0 but used a three-goal second period to pull away from the Eagles (15-8), a team they also beat in the 2019 ACC Tournament championship.



The Tar Heels held a 4-2 cushion at halftime and added third- and fourth-period insurance goals, both courtesy of Matson, at Kentner Stadium. Boston College added a third goal late in the fourth period once UNC had subbed in its backups.



UNC has played both Princeton and Virginia this season. The Tar Heels beat the Tigers, 4-3, on Sept. 6 and the Cavaliers, 5-0, on Sept. 27. The NCAA championship match will be held at Kentner Stadium on Sunday.



