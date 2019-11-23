Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Defence Force stays perfect

Published on Saturday, 23 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 45
by Nigel Simon


Jordan Reynos, left of Police tries to dribble past Defence Force’s Shaquille Daniel in their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men's Open Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on October 18. Defence Force won 6-4. ANTHONY HARRIS

T&T's De­fence Force en­tered last night's semi­fi­nal round of the Men's Open Di­vi­sion of this year's Mag­no­lia Hock­ey Club In­door Hock­ey as the lone team with a 100 per cent win­ning record at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Hamil­ton-Hold­er Street.



This af­ter na­tion­al play­er Shaquille Daniel scored all five goals on Thurs­day night in their 5-0 trash­ing of Fa­ti­ma to ed round-robin Pool B play with max­i­mum nine points, three ahead of Malvern who pun­ished Po­lice II, 5-2 led by a hat-trick from Kristien Em­manuel (9th, 20th, 20th) and one each by Daniel By­er (22nd), and Christo­pher Lazar (26th) to can­cel out ef­forts for Po­lice II by Ker­wyn Hume (12th) and Nicholas Wren (18th).

In last night's semi­fi­nals, De­fence Force came up against Pool A run­ner-up Queen's Park Crick­et Club while Po­lice I bat­tled Malvern.

In Pool A, re­cent­ly crowned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons Po­lice I de­feat­ed Paragon 2-0 with goals from Wayne Leg­erton, in the 12th, and

Jabari Perez, nine min­utes lat­er to end with sev­en points from three match­es, lev­el with QPCC who crushed Notre Dame 6-0 led by a hat-trick from Shawn Lee Quay (14th, 17th, 27th) and one each by Aidan De Gannes (3rd), Dar­ren Cowie (11th) and Mar­cus Pas­cal (19th).

How­ev­er, Po­lice due to their plus-11 goal-dif­fer­ence end­ed at the top of the ta­ble ahead of the Parkites' plus-ten.

In the Women's Open Di­vi­sion Mag­no­lias slipped past Po­lice 2-1 to top the five-team round-robin stand­ings with ten points and will face fourth-placed Ven­tures in the semi­fi­nals af­ter the lat­ter pep­pered Malvern 6-2 in their fi­nal match to sneak ahead of Po­lice on goal-dif­fer­ence af­ter both end­ed with three points.

Paragon was sec­ond with sev­en points af­ter trounc­ing Ven­tures 4-0 and met Malvern who end­ed with five points in the oth­er semi­fi­nal.

The tour­na­ment will con­clude to­day with the Un­der-21 Di­vi­sion com­pe­ti­tion as well as fi­nals in the Open Di­vi­sions and Mixed Vet­er­ans.

RE­SULTS

Thurs­day re­sults

Open Women:

Malvern 4 (Krizia Layne 2nd, 3rd, Tonya 5th, 23rd) vs Po­lice 1 (Kwylan Jag­gas­sar-Ec­cles 26th)
Paragon 4 (Danielle Thomp­son 22nd, 25th, Keima Gar­diner 1st, Gabrielle Thomp­son 15th) vs Ven­tures 0
Mag­no­lias 2 (Amie Olton 8th, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 12th) vs Po­lice 1 (Suzette Pierre 14th)
Ven­tures 6 (Aman­da George 8th, 23rd, Yese­nia Luces 9th, 11th, Jade Piper 29th, Ariel Cowie 29th) vs Malvern 2 (Kher­dine Gon­za­les 3rd, Krizia Layne 6th)

Open Men

Pool A

Po­lice I 2 (Wayne Leg­erton 12th, Jabari Perez 21st) vs Paragon 0
QPCC 6 (Shawn Lee Quay 14th, 17th, 27th, Aidan De Gannes 3rd, Dar­ren Cowie 11th, Mar­cus Pas­cal 19th) vs Notre Dame 0

Pool B

De­fence Force 5 (Shaquille Daniel 3rd, 8th, 24th, 26th, 27th) vs Fa­ti­ma 0
Malvern 5 (Kristien Em­manuel 9th, 20th, 20th, Daniel By­er 22nd, Christo­pher Lazar 26th) vs Po­lice II 2 (Ker­wyn Hume 12th, Nicholas Wren 18th)

Vet­er­ans:

Fa­ti­ma 5 vs Shape 0 - de­fault

To­day's (Sat­ur­day, No­vem­ber 23):

Un­der-21 Di­vi­sion:

Women Round-Robin:

Mag­no­lias vs Paragon, 9 am
Paragon vs Check­ers, 10 am
Check­ers vs Paragon, 11 am
Check­ers vs Mag­no­lias, 12 noon
Paragon vs Mag­no­lias, 1 pm
Mag­no­lias vs Check­ers, 2 pm

Semi­fi­nals:
2nd vs 3rd, 3.30 pm

Fi­nal:
1st vs 2nd/3rd win­ner

Men Round-Robin:

Paragon vs Fa­ti­ma, 9.20 am
Malvern vs QPCC, 9.40 am
Fa­ti­ma vs Shape, 10.20 am
QPCC vs Paragon, 10.40 am
Paragon vs Malvern, 11.20 am
Shape vs QPCC, 11.40 am
QPCC vs Fa­ti­ma, 12.20 pm
Malvern vs Shape, 12.40 pm
Fa­ti­ma vs Malvern, 1.20 pm
Shape vs Paragon, 1.40 pm

Semi­fi­nals:

1st vs 4th, 2.30 pm
2nd vs 3rd, 3 pm
Third place, 4 pm
Fi­nal, 5 pm
Vet­er­ans Fi­nal: 1st vs 2nd, 5.30 pm

Open Di­vi­sion Fi­nals:

Women, 6.15 pm
Men, 7 pm

The Trinidad Guardian

