Defence Force stays perfect
by Nigel Simon
Jordan Reynos, left of Police tries to dribble past Defence Force’s Shaquille Daniel in their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men's Open Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on October 18. Defence Force won 6-4. ANTHONY HARRIS
T&T's Defence Force entered last night's semifinal round of the Men's Open Division of this year's Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Hockey as the lone team with a 100 per cent winning record at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street.
This after national player Shaquille Daniel scored all five goals on Thursday night in their 5-0 trashing of Fatima to ed round-robin Pool B play with maximum nine points, three ahead of Malvern who punished Police II, 5-2 led by a hat-trick from Kristien Emmanuel (9th, 20th, 20th) and one each by Daniel Byer (22nd), and Christopher Lazar (26th) to cancel out efforts for Police II by Kerwyn Hume (12th) and Nicholas Wren (18th).
In last night's semifinals, Defence Force came up against Pool A runner-up Queen's Park Cricket Club while Police I battled Malvern.
In Pool A, recently crowned national champions Police I defeated Paragon 2-0 with goals from Wayne Legerton, in the 12th, and
Jabari Perez, nine minutes later to end with seven points from three matches, level with QPCC who crushed Notre Dame 6-0 led by a hat-trick from Shawn Lee Quay (14th, 17th, 27th) and one each by Aidan De Gannes (3rd), Darren Cowie (11th) and Marcus Pascal (19th).
However, Police due to their plus-11 goal-difference ended at the top of the table ahead of the Parkites' plus-ten.
In the Women's Open Division Magnolias slipped past Police 2-1 to top the five-team round-robin standings with ten points and will face fourth-placed Ventures in the semifinals after the latter peppered Malvern 6-2 in their final match to sneak ahead of Police on goal-difference after both ended with three points.
Paragon was second with seven points after trouncing Ventures 4-0 and met Malvern who ended with five points in the other semifinal.
The tournament will conclude today with the Under-21 Division competition as well as finals in the Open Divisions and Mixed Veterans.
RESULTS
Thursday results
Open Women:
Malvern 4 (Krizia Layne 2nd, 3rd, Tonya 5th, 23rd) vs Police 1 (Kwylan Jaggassar-Eccles 26th)
Paragon 4 (Danielle Thompson 22nd, 25th, Keima Gardiner 1st, Gabrielle Thompson 15th) vs Ventures 0
Magnolias 2 (Amie Olton 8th, Savannah De Freitas 12th) vs Police 1 (Suzette Pierre 14th)
Ventures 6 (Amanda George 8th, 23rd, Yesenia Luces 9th, 11th, Jade Piper 29th, Ariel Cowie 29th) vs Malvern 2 (Kherdine Gonzales 3rd, Krizia Layne 6th)
Open Men
Pool A
Police I 2 (Wayne Legerton 12th, Jabari Perez 21st) vs Paragon 0
QPCC 6 (Shawn Lee Quay 14th, 17th, 27th, Aidan De Gannes 3rd, Darren Cowie 11th, Marcus Pascal 19th) vs Notre Dame 0
Pool B
Defence Force 5 (Shaquille Daniel 3rd, 8th, 24th, 26th, 27th) vs Fatima 0
Malvern 5 (Kristien Emmanuel 9th, 20th, 20th, Daniel Byer 22nd, Christopher Lazar 26th) vs Police II 2 (Kerwyn Hume 12th, Nicholas Wren 18th)
Veterans:
Fatima 5 vs Shape 0 - default
Today's (Saturday, November 23):
Under-21 Division:
Women Round-Robin:
Magnolias vs Paragon, 9 am
Paragon vs Checkers, 10 am
Checkers vs Paragon, 11 am
Checkers vs Magnolias, 12 noon
Paragon vs Magnolias, 1 pm
Magnolias vs Checkers, 2 pm
Semifinals:
2nd vs 3rd, 3.30 pm
Final:
1st vs 2nd/3rd winner
Men Round-Robin:
Paragon vs Fatima, 9.20 am
Malvern vs QPCC, 9.40 am
Fatima vs Shape, 10.20 am
QPCC vs Paragon, 10.40 am
Paragon vs Malvern, 11.20 am
Shape vs QPCC, 11.40 am
QPCC vs Fatima, 12.20 pm
Malvern vs Shape, 12.40 pm
Fatima vs Malvern, 1.20 pm
Shape vs Paragon, 1.40 pm
Semifinals:
1st vs 4th, 2.30 pm
2nd vs 3rd, 3 pm
Third place, 4 pm
Final, 5 pm
Veterans Final: 1st vs 2nd, 5.30 pm
Open Division Finals:
Women, 6.15 pm
Men, 7 pm
The Trinidad Guardian