



After losing out to bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown last weekend, Holcombe go to Hampstead & Westminster on Sunday hoping to rediscover their form in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently fourth in the table with four wins from their first nine matches, Holcombe are at full strength for the match with the exception of GB and Wales international Sarah Jones, who is recovering from an extended period of illness.



“It has been an unpredictable league at times this season,” said Holcombe first team manager Julie Garbett. “We didn't win last week but we played some really nice hockey. We need to build on that and continue to grow as a team.



“Our form is good, we obviously have areas to build on, but we have a good squad of ladies who want to do well for each other.”



A win for Holcombe could see them climb to third in the table depending how East Grinstead fare in their match against Beeston on Saturday afternoon.



EG will be looking to recreate the type of performance which saw them win 4-1 at Buckingham last weekend. Beeston also won last Sunday, beating the University of Birmingham to secure their first points in three matches.



Leaders Surbiton go to bottom club Bowdon Hightown in search of their tenth straight league win, while Clifton Robinsons are looking to climb into the play-off spots and go to the University of Birmingham in search of victory.



Finally, the top flight’s other match sees Loughborough Students play host to Buckingham.



In the Investec Division One North leaders Swansea have a double header weekend with Ben Rhydding on Saturday and Brooklands-Poynton on Sunday.



Meanwhile, second-placed Leicester City host Stourport.



And in the Investec Division One South Wimbledon will be aiming to maintain their 100% league record when they go to Slough on Saturday. Behind them, second-placed Reading go to Canterbury.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 23 November 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Univ of Birmingham v Clifton Robinsons 13:15

Bowdon Hightown v Surbiton 13:45

Loughborough Students v Buckingham 14:00

East Grinstead v Beeston 16:30



Investec Division 1 North

Olton & West Warwicks v Belper 12:00

Swansea v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Gloucester City v Brooklands-Poynton 13:00

Leicester City v Stourport 14:00

Univ of Durham v Leeds 16:00



Investec Division 1 South

Isca v Harleston Magpies 12:00

Trojans v Cambridge City 12:00

Slough v Wimbledon 12:15

St Albans v Sevenoaks 13:00

Canterbury v Reading 14:00



Investec Conference East

Bromley & Beckenham v Canterbury 2s 12:30

Southgate v Wimbledon 2s 14:00

Broxbourne v Horsham 14:30

Bedford v Ipswich 15:00

Chelmsford v Barnes 15:00



Investec Conference North

Pendle Forest v Cannock 11:30

Sutton Coldfield v Timperley 12:30

Fylde v Doncaster 13:30

Alderley Edge v Wakefield 14:00

Beeston 2s v Univ of Nottingham 14:00



Investec Conference West

Oxford Hawks v Surbiton 2s 12:00

Oxford Univ v Cheltenham 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Univ of Bristol 12:30

Clifton Robinsons 2s v Basingstoke 14:30

Univ of Birmingham 2s v Exe 15:00



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sun, 24 November 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Hampstead & Westminster v Holcombe 12:00



Investec Division 1 North

Swansea v Brooklands-Poynton 12:00

Gloucester City v Ben Rhydding 13:00



Investec Division 1 South

Isca v Cambridge City 12:00

Trojans v Harleston Magpies 12:00



Investec Conference West

Exe v Basingstoke 13:00



England Hockey Board Media release