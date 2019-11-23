



With three games remaining before the winter break, Brooklands MU head to Surrey on Sunday to play high-flying Old Georgians in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently seventh, Brooklands MU could move into the top half of the table with a win, but they will have to step up their form having lost to OG three weeks ago.



“We know it will be a difficult task,” said Brooklands MU head coach Paul Gannon. “But preparation has gone well after the Reading game.



“Last week we saw the return from injury of David Flanagan and Eddie Way which is a huge boost for the team. It was great to see David back to his goal scoring form, and we’re hoping for the same this week.



“We will be looking to take the positives from last week’s performance into this weekend. After a few poor results in the first few games we will be looking to pick up points in the last three games before the break.”



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton host Reading on Saturday as they look to extend their perfect start to the season.



Second-placed Wimbledon go to Devon to play the University of Exeter on Sunday, while Hampstead & Westminster entertain Holcombe in a battle of two teams pushing for the play-off spots.



Finally, East Grinstead are at home against Beeston in the Premier Division’s other match.



Leaders University of Durham entertain bottom club Leeds in the Men’s Division One North on Saturday evening, while second-placed Cardiff & Met head to the University of Nottingham on Sunday.



And in the Men’s Division One South third-placed Sevenoaks play host to leaders Southgate, and could go top if they win and Oxted lose at Team Bath Buccaneers on Sunday.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 23 November 2019):



Premier Division

Surbiton v Reading 18:00



Division 1 North

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Nottingham 14:00

Univ of Durham v Leeds 18:00

Sheffield Hallam v City of Peterborough 18:30



Division 1 South

Sevenoaks v Southgate 17:00



Conference East

Bromley & Beckenham v St Albans 14:30



Conference West

Cardiff University v Old Cranleighans 14:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 24 November 2019):



Premier Division

Univ of Exeter v Wimbledon 13:00

East Grinstead v Beeston 14:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Holcombe 14:00

Old Georgians v Brooklands MU 14:00



Division 1 North

Olton & West Warwicks v Loughborough Students 13:30

Univ of Nottingham v Cardiff & Met 14:00

Bowdon v Univ of Birmingham 14:30



Division 1 South

Brighton & Hove v Canterbury 13:00

Team Bath Buccaneers v Oxted 13:00

Fareham v Teddington 13:30

Oxford Hawks v Havant 14:00



Conference East

London Edwardians v Old Loughtonians 12:30

Spencer v Harleston Magpies 13:30

Chichester v Cambridge City 14:00

Wapping v Bedford 14:30



Conference West

Khalsa Leamington v Cheltenham 12:30

Ashmoor v Univ of Bristol 13:00

Harborne v Isca 14:00

Univ of Exeter 2s v Richmond 15:00



Conference North

Barford Tigers v Wakefield 13:00

Preston v Lichfield 13:00

Deeside Ramblers v Belper 13:30

Alderley Edge v Didsbury Northern 14:00

Timperley v Doncaster 14:00



