Nic Kerber







The Australian Masters Hockey Championships are heading to Queensland in 2020 following confirmation that Cairns and the Gold Coast have secured two of the biggest events on the Australian hockey calendar.





Cairns will play host to the 2020 Australian Masters Women’s Championships from 1-11 July, while next year’s Men’s Masters Championships will be held on the Gold Coast over two separate periods, moving away from the traditional September/October period in order to avoid clashes with the 2020 Masters World Cup events. Notably, 82 teams competed at this year’s Men’s Masters Championships.



The 45+ to 75+ age categories for the 2020 Australian Men’s Masters Hockey Championships will be held from 27 June – 12 July, with the 35+ and 40+ competitions to take place from 1-10 October 2020.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier expressed his appreciation to Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), City of Gold Coast, and Cairns Regional Council for their support and interest in hosting the events.



“On behalf of Hockey Australia, we thank TEQ and the respective councils and hockey associations for partnering and working together to bring both the Women’s and Men’s Masters to Queensland next year,” said Favier.



“The Masters continues to get bigger every year which reflects how popular it is among our hockey community.



“I am sure the competitors will have a magnificent time at the respective cities and hockey facilities, and that all parties will reap the benefits of these championships which are the largest annual hockey events for the year in terms of participation.”



Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the package of events was expected to generate $7.4 million for the state’s tourism economy and generate 40,000 visitor nights across the state.



“Events help to grow our tourism industry and create jobs in Queensland – that’s what makes announcements like this so important,” she said.



“Masters competitions are lucrative events because competitors often stick around for a holiday. These events will provide a great boost for local hotels, restaurants and the retail sector, ultimately supporting local jobs.



“Securing the 2020 package of events comes hot off the heels from hosting three major hockey events in 2018 and 2019, a deal that was secured directly as a result of the Commonwealth Games infrastructure being available.



“When it comes to major events, the Palaszczuk Government has the runs on the board. We’ve more than doubled the value of Queensland’s major events portfolio since 2015, with a calendar that has generated $800 million in 2019.”







Co-Chairpersons of the Hockey Australia Masters Committee (HAMC), Sue Briggs and Norm Same, expressed their gratitude to all the relevant parties in bringing both Masters Championships to Queensland in 2020.



“The competitors had a fantastic experience on the Gold Coast at this year’s Trans Tasman Masters Championships as well as the Women’s Championships, and I have no doubt the men’s tournaments there next year will be just as successful,” said Briggs.



“Cairns have a fantastic sporting and hockey community, and with the Women’s Masters taking place in early July, the climate in far north Queensland should be great and we expect big numbers again in terms of players and teams for next year’s championships.



Next year’s Australian Men’s Masters Championships will be the 40th edition of the tournament, while the Women’s competition has been running since 1984.



“We thank TEQ and both the Cairns and Gold Coast regions for hosting the Masters Championships next year. I am sure the players will be excited about heading to Queensland and that many will start planning their trips immediately,” said Same.



“After the phenomenal popularity of this year’s Men’s Masters, attention now turns to the Gold Coast and we thank them for their ability to cater for this as we work around the International Masters calendar. We are sure their facilities and volunteers will deliver two amazing events.”



TEQ partnered with the respective councils to secure the championships and look forward to rolling out the welcome mat to the players, coaches, officials, staff, families and friends who will attend.



“What a great opportunity for Cairns to again be showcased to a national audience, and I am sure those visiting our city will be delighted with what we have to offer,” said Cairns Mayor Bob Manning.



“While Cairns is well known as being the gateway to the reef and the rainforest, in recent years the city has also become a destination of choice for sports tourism and large participation sporting events.



“We know from hosting the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games earlier this year that these competitions are well received by competitors, and there are significant benefits to our local economy.



“We look forward to welcoming the competitors, officials and other associated visitors, and on behalf of the city extend a warm welcome and hope you they get a chance to see what Cairns has to offer.”



City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate welcomed the news.



“We are delighted to have secured yet another significant sporting event for our city, especially one to be held at a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games legacy venue,” he said.



“This is a wonderful opportunity for our city to again take centre stage as a key player in hosting major national sporting events.”



Additionally, both the Gold Coast Hockey Management Group and Cairns Hockey Association are eagerly preparing to host the matches.



“The Gold Coast Hockey Centre is delighted to be announced as the venue for the 2020 Men’s Masters National Championships,” said Scott Beasley, President - Gold Coast Hockey Management Group.



“We had such a fantastic experience hosting the recent women’s masters on the Gold Coast and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to the men in 2020.



“With over 15 major national or international tournaments already hosted here at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre since the Commonwealth Games, we are excited to add the men’s masters to this list.



“The men’s masters national championships will be the largest participation event ever staged at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre. We look forward to welcoming players, officials, friends and families to not only enjoy the fantastic hockey facilities, but to also experience the beautiful Gold Coast.”



Robert Pozzi – President Cairns Hockey Association, echoed Beasley’s sentiments.



“Cairns Hockey is excited and delighted to host the 2020 Australian Women’s Masters Hockey National Championships,” said Pozzi.



“It is a great event that will highlight our great facilities, our strong partners and our growing hockey membership including our active and valued Masters Hockey members and friends.



“Hosting the 2020 National Women’s Masters Championships will provide the opportunity to show the hockey community of Australia how strong hockey is in Far North Queensland and how with the support of our community partners, we can build international quality facilities and deliver a successful event generating significant economic benefit to the Cairns and Far North Queensland region.”



“We look forward to working with Hockey Australia, TEQ, Cairns Regional Council and our local partners and supporters to deliver a memorable event and encourage Hockey Australia to consider Cairns for future national and international events.”



Event Details

Australian Women’s Masters Hockey Championships 2020

Cairns, Queensland

Wednesday 1 July – Saturday 11 July 2020



Australian Men’s Masters Hockey Championships 2020 (45+ to 75+)

Gold Coast, Queensland

Friday 27 June – Sunday 12 July 2020



Australian Men’s Masters Hockey Championships 2020 (35+ and 40+)

Gold Coast, Queensland

Thursday 1 October – Saturday 10 October 2020



Hockey Australia media release