2019 Central American Hockey 5s Championships (men & women)





2019 Central American Hockey 5s Championship (men) - GUA v CRC. Photo credit Nahir El Barril



After finishing the first two days of the Central American Hockey5s Championship in Panama City, the men & women finalists were defined.





On the men’s side, Costa Rica will play vs Puerto Rico.



On the women’s side, Costa Rica will play vs Guatemala.



Despite the extreme heat, and the intermittent rain, the teams showed a very good display of game, attitude and fair play.



The umpires and officials were able to put into practice what they learned in the theoretical courses given the days before the tournament, under the watchful eye of the technical delegate Juan Manuel Perez Leon and the umpire manager Fernando Gómez.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release