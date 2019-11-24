Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Police, Magnolias eye more indoor glory

Published on Sunday, 24 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

by Nigel Simon


Defence Force’s Mickel Pierre goes past Police’s Solomon Eccles during their recent T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Open Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook. Eccles was on target for Police as they beat Malvern 8-1 in the Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Tournament on Friday night. ANTHONY HARRIS

Re­cent­ly-crowned na­tion­al in­door hock­ey cham­pi­ons Po­lice and Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias moved to with­in one win each of se­cur­ing yet more suc­cess on Fri­day night.



This af­ter both clubs won their re­spec­tive semi­fi­nals on the penul­ti­mate night of com­pe­ti­tion in the Mag­no­lia Hock­ey Club In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty.

In the men’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals, Po­lice got two goals each from na­tion­al team duo Solomon Ec­cles (7th & 16th) and Akim Tou­s­saint (9th & 30th) in their 8-1 spank­ing of Malvern.

The trio of Jor­dan Reynos, Wayne Leg­erton and Justin Be­har­ry added one each for the law­men, while Daniel By­er net­ted Malvern’s con­so­la­tion item.

Last night in the fi­nal, Po­lice were due to meet de­throned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons Queen’s Park Crick­et Club, who out­played pre­vi­ous­ly un­beat­en De­fence Force 3-1 in the oth­er se­mi on Fri­day.

The trio of Mar­cus Pas­cal, Shawn Lee Quay and ex-na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie were all on tar­get for the Parkites, be­fore Isa­iah Scott got the 30th-minute item for De­fence Force, who had topped their round-robin pool with three wins from as many match­es.

Bri­an­na Govia was, mean­while, the hero­ine for Mag­no­lias as she net­ted four goals in their 6-2 maul­ing of Ven­tures in their women’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nal.

Olton sis­ters Elise and Amie chipped in with one goal each for Mag­no­lias while Ariel Cowie and Emer­ald Piper were on tar­get for Ven­tures in the first and eighth min­utes re­spec­tive­ly.

In the cham­pi­onship match, Mag­no­lias were to meet Paragon, who edged past Malvern 4-3 in the oth­er semi­fi­nal Fri­day.

Gabrielle Thomp­son led the way for Paragon with two goals (16th & 24th) af­ter team-mates Zene Hen­ry (4th) and Lisa Smith (8th) net­ted to can­cel out Krizia Layne’s hat-trick for Malvern in the first, tenth and 24th min­utes.

Fri­day’s Re­sults:

Open Women semi­fi­nals:

MAG­NO­LIAS 6 (Bri­an­na Govia 2nd, 7th, 11th, 26th, Elise Olton 20th, Amie Olton 27th) v VEN­TURES 2 (Ariel Cowie 1st, Emer­ald Piper 8th)

PARAGON 4 (Zene Hen­ry 4th, Lisa Smith 8th, Gabrielle Thomp­son 16th, 24th) v MALVERN 3 (Krizia Layne 1st, 10th, 24th)

Open Men semi­fi­nals:

PO­LICE I 8 (Solomon Ec­cles 7th, 16th, Akim Tou­s­saint 9th, 30th, Jor­dan Reynos 5th, Wayne Leg­erton 23rd, Justin Be­har­ry 26th, Dwain Quan Chan 28th) v MALVERN 1 (Daniel By­er 8th)

QPCC 3 (Mar­cus Pas­cal 5th, Shawn Lee Quay 13th, Dar­ren Cowie 25th) v DE­FENCE FORCE 1 (Isa­iah Scott 30th)

3d place play­offs:

Vet­er­ans

FA­TI­MA 5 (Lucy Lee 14th, 15th, Alan Young 6th, Wayne Nieves 9th, Col­in Young 24th) v SHAPE 2 (John Her­nan­dez 3rd, Chris Low Quan 19th)

Open Women:

MALVERN 4 (Krizia Layne 13th, 22nd, Tonya-Marie James 1st, An­drea Jack­son 27th) v VEN­TURES 2 (Aman­da George 18th, Ariel Cowie 26th)

Open Men:

MALVERN 3 (Tyrese Ben­jamin 11th, Christo­pher Lazar 22nd, Kristien Em­manuel 23rd) v DE­FENCE FORCE 2 (Mikel Pierre 26th, Isa­iah Scott 28th)

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.