by Nigel Simon





Defence Force’s Mickel Pierre goes past Police’s Solomon Eccles during their recent T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Open Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook. Eccles was on target for Police as they beat Malvern 8-1 in the Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Tournament on Friday night. ANTHONY HARRIS



Re­cent­ly-crowned na­tion­al in­door hock­ey cham­pi­ons Po­lice and Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias moved to with­in one win each of se­cur­ing yet more suc­cess on Fri­day night.





This af­ter both clubs won their re­spec­tive semi­fi­nals on the penul­ti­mate night of com­pe­ti­tion in the Mag­no­lia Hock­ey Club In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty.



In the men’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nals, Po­lice got two goals each from na­tion­al team duo Solomon Ec­cles (7th & 16th) and Akim Tou­s­saint (9th & 30th) in their 8-1 spank­ing of Malvern.



The trio of Jor­dan Reynos, Wayne Leg­erton and Justin Be­har­ry added one each for the law­men, while Daniel By­er net­ted Malvern’s con­so­la­tion item.



Last night in the fi­nal, Po­lice were due to meet de­throned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons Queen’s Park Crick­et Club, who out­played pre­vi­ous­ly un­beat­en De­fence Force 3-1 in the oth­er se­mi on Fri­day.



The trio of Mar­cus Pas­cal, Shawn Lee Quay and ex-na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie were all on tar­get for the Parkites, be­fore Isa­iah Scott got the 30th-minute item for De­fence Force, who had topped their round-robin pool with three wins from as many match­es.



Bri­an­na Govia was, mean­while, the hero­ine for Mag­no­lias as she net­ted four goals in their 6-2 maul­ing of Ven­tures in their women’s Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nal.



Olton sis­ters Elise and Amie chipped in with one goal each for Mag­no­lias while Ariel Cowie and Emer­ald Piper were on tar­get for Ven­tures in the first and eighth min­utes re­spec­tive­ly.



In the cham­pi­onship match, Mag­no­lias were to meet Paragon, who edged past Malvern 4-3 in the oth­er semi­fi­nal Fri­day.



Gabrielle Thomp­son led the way for Paragon with two goals (16th & 24th) af­ter team-mates Zene Hen­ry (4th) and Lisa Smith (8th) net­ted to can­cel out Krizia Layne’s hat-trick for Malvern in the first, tenth and 24th min­utes.



Fri­day’s Re­sults:



Open Women semi­fi­nals:



MAG­NO­LIAS 6 (Bri­an­na Govia 2nd, 7th, 11th, 26th, Elise Olton 20th, Amie Olton 27th) v VEN­TURES 2 (Ariel Cowie 1st, Emer­ald Piper 8th)



PARAGON 4 (Zene Hen­ry 4th, Lisa Smith 8th, Gabrielle Thomp­son 16th, 24th) v MALVERN 3 (Krizia Layne 1st, 10th, 24th)



Open Men semi­fi­nals:



PO­LICE I 8 (Solomon Ec­cles 7th, 16th, Akim Tou­s­saint 9th, 30th, Jor­dan Reynos 5th, Wayne Leg­erton 23rd, Justin Be­har­ry 26th, Dwain Quan Chan 28th) v MALVERN 1 (Daniel By­er 8th)



QPCC 3 (Mar­cus Pas­cal 5th, Shawn Lee Quay 13th, Dar­ren Cowie 25th) v DE­FENCE FORCE 1 (Isa­iah Scott 30th)



3d place play­offs:



Vet­er­ans



FA­TI­MA 5 (Lucy Lee 14th, 15th, Alan Young 6th, Wayne Nieves 9th, Col­in Young 24th) v SHAPE 2 (John Her­nan­dez 3rd, Chris Low Quan 19th)



Open Women:



MALVERN 4 (Krizia Layne 13th, 22nd, Tonya-Marie James 1st, An­drea Jack­son 27th) v VEN­TURES 2 (Aman­da George 18th, Ariel Cowie 26th)



Open Men:



MALVERN 3 (Tyrese Ben­jamin 11th, Christo­pher Lazar 22nd, Kristien Em­manuel 23rd) v DE­FENCE FORCE 2 (Mikel Pierre 26th, Isa­iah Scott 28th)



The Trinidad Guardian