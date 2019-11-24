Police, Magnolias eye more indoor glory
by Nigel Simon
Defence Force’s Mickel Pierre goes past Police’s Solomon Eccles during their recent T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Open Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook. Eccles was on target for Police as they beat Malvern 8-1 in the Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Tournament on Friday night. ANTHONY HARRIS
Recently-crowned national indoor hockey champions Police and Shandy Carib Magnolias moved to within one win each of securing yet more success on Friday night.
This after both clubs won their respective semifinals on the penultimate night of competition in the Magnolia Hockey Club Indoor Hockey Tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.
In the men’s Open Division semifinals, Police got two goals each from national team duo Solomon Eccles (7th & 16th) and Akim Toussaint (9th & 30th) in their 8-1 spanking of Malvern.
The trio of Jordan Reynos, Wayne Legerton and Justin Beharry added one each for the lawmen, while Daniel Byer netted Malvern’s consolation item.
Last night in the final, Police were due to meet dethroned national champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club, who outplayed previously unbeaten Defence Force 3-1 in the other semi on Friday.
The trio of Marcus Pascal, Shawn Lee Quay and ex-national captain Darren Cowie were all on target for the Parkites, before Isaiah Scott got the 30th-minute item for Defence Force, who had topped their round-robin pool with three wins from as many matches.
Brianna Govia was, meanwhile, the heroine for Magnolias as she netted four goals in their 6-2 mauling of Ventures in their women’s Open Division semifinal.
Olton sisters Elise and Amie chipped in with one goal each for Magnolias while Ariel Cowie and Emerald Piper were on target for Ventures in the first and eighth minutes respectively.
In the championship match, Magnolias were to meet Paragon, who edged past Malvern 4-3 in the other semifinal Friday.
Gabrielle Thompson led the way for Paragon with two goals (16th & 24th) after team-mates Zene Henry (4th) and Lisa Smith (8th) netted to cancel out Krizia Layne’s hat-trick for Malvern in the first, tenth and 24th minutes.
Friday’s Results:
Open Women semifinals:
MAGNOLIAS 6 (Brianna Govia 2nd, 7th, 11th, 26th, Elise Olton 20th, Amie Olton 27th) v VENTURES 2 (Ariel Cowie 1st, Emerald Piper 8th)
PARAGON 4 (Zene Henry 4th, Lisa Smith 8th, Gabrielle Thompson 16th, 24th) v MALVERN 3 (Krizia Layne 1st, 10th, 24th)
Open Men semifinals:
POLICE I 8 (Solomon Eccles 7th, 16th, Akim Toussaint 9th, 30th, Jordan Reynos 5th, Wayne Legerton 23rd, Justin Beharry 26th, Dwain Quan Chan 28th) v MALVERN 1 (Daniel Byer 8th)
QPCC 3 (Marcus Pascal 5th, Shawn Lee Quay 13th, Darren Cowie 25th) v DEFENCE FORCE 1 (Isaiah Scott 30th)
3d place playoffs:
Veterans
FATIMA 5 (Lucy Lee 14th, 15th, Alan Young 6th, Wayne Nieves 9th, Colin Young 24th) v SHAPE 2 (John Hernandez 3rd, Chris Low Quan 19th)
Open Women:
MALVERN 4 (Krizia Layne 13th, 22nd, Tonya-Marie James 1st, Andrea Jackson 27th) v VENTURES 2 (Amanda George 18th, Ariel Cowie 26th)
Open Men:
MALVERN 3 (Tyrese Benjamin 11th, Christopher Lazar 22nd, Kristien Emmanuel 23rd) v DEFENCE FORCE 2 (Mikel Pierre 26th, Isaiah Scott 28th)
The Trinidad Guardian